ApartmentAdvisor Reveals 2023 List of Best Cities for College Grads

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Class of 2023 gets ready to celebrate their graduation, many new college grads are contemplating their first post-collegiate move. To help, ApartmentAdvisor.com (www.apartmentadvisor.com), the apartment search platform, today released its 2023 Best Cities for College Grads List, highlighting cities that offer the perfect combination of opportunity, affordability, and fun. The list ranks U.S. cities based on a range of economic and desirability data, including rent affordability, employment opportunities and access to nightlife among other indicators.

Topping the list this year is Madison, WI, noted for perks like affordable rent prices, abundant late-night haunts, and a high percentage people in their 20s, plus the added benefits of a major city — employment opportunities, exciting dining and bar options, and art and culture. Minneapolis, MN, came in at #2 on this year's list, followed by Seattle WA at #3, and Atlanta, GA at #4. More information about all top ten cities as well as the full ranked list can be found here.

2023 Top 10 Best Cities for Recent College Graduates

Madison, WI Minneapolis, MN Seattle, WA Atlanta, GA Salt Lake City, UT Pittsburgh, PA Denver, CO Austin, TX Washington, DC St. Louis, MO

Methodology

For this year's Best Cities for College Grads list, ApartmentAdvisor analyzed more than 80 of the largest cities in the U.S., deriving an Economic Score based on unemployment rates, average incomes, rent-to-income ratios, education levels, and cost-of-living; and a Desirability Score based on size of young adult population, mobility options, and local nightlife options per capita. The Economic and Desirability scores were averaged to determine the total score, with the lowest score being most desirable. The full methodology, including all data sources, can be found in the report.

About ApartmentAdvisor:

ApartmentAdvisor (www.apartmentadvisor.com) is a go-to destination for renters looking to find and rent their perfect apartment. Combining rigorous rent price analytics and neighborhood insights, ApartmentAdvisor gives renters an easier way to compare prices, features, and locations of available apartments to find the right place. ApartmentAdvisor was founded in 2020 by the same innovators that started Tripadvisor and CarGurus, including Langley Steinert (co-founder of Tripadvisor and founder and executive chairman at CarGurus) and Oliver Chrzan (former chief technology officer at CarGurus).

