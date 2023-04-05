BIORCHESTRA Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of David Oxley as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and DAEJEON, South Korea, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIORCHESTRA, a biotherapeutics company focused on the treatment of rare and degenerative diseases within the Central Nervous System (CNS) leveraging the Biorchestra Drug Delivery System (BDDSTM), which combines targeted cell delivery capabilities and proprietary RNA chemistries to develop first-in-class therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mr. David Oxley as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Oxley will lead global corporate strategy, including commercial partnerships and capital markets outside Korea.

Adding additional strengths to the company's executive team, Mr. Oxley brings extensive experience in developing corporate strategy, leading cross-borders licensing transactions, and global capital markets strategy to the company. With a unique combination of experience in next-generation genetic and cellular medicine, Mr. Oxley's credentials include designing and prosecuting the construction of a complex cellular medicine business plan for Hong Kong Listing in China and the Asia Pacific, commercializing first-in-category products, and leading global cross-border licensing transactions. In addition, Mr. Oxley brings experience building high-performing global sales and marketing organizations to support the company's strategic plan.

BIORCHESTRA's Scientific Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Branden Ryu, commented: "We are delighted to add Mr. Oxley to our executive leadership team. Mr. Oxley brings unique global commercial and investment banking skillsets to enhance our executive management functions. As we accelerate the development of our lead program, BMD-001, within our neurological diseases franchise targeting Alzheimer's disease (AD), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD), Mr. Oxley will play a critical commercial strategy, licensing, and capital markets leadership role within our global organization."

"In addition to his expertise in the U.S. capital markets and overseeing global, cross-border commercialization and licensing functions, Mr. Oxley's expansive knowledge and experience in China and throughout Asia will bring added value to our global strategy," said Dr. Louis St. L. O'Dea, President & Chief Medical Officer. "As part of our global strategic plan, we are assembling an executive team that leverages the world-class RNA, genetic-medicine research, pharmacological, commercial, and investment banking resources around the Boston/Cambridge hub," added Dr. O'Dea. "This team now includes Mr. Oxley's extensive corporate strategy and global commercial and capital markets experience, and we look forward to his contributions," Dr. O'Dea concluded.

"Mr. Oxley will serve a vital role in prosecuting our global corporate strategy," said Mr. Young-Gil Kim, Chief Financial Officer. "Mr. Oxley joins the company ahead of significant stages of strategic growth where his capital markets contributions to our financial strategy and plan execution will be essential," Mr. Kim concluded.

"World-class researchers at BIORCHESTRA, led by Dr. Ryu, have discovered a rare epigenetic target common across Alzheimer's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease and successfully developed a proprietary, IV-formulated RNA encapsulation approach, with very encouraging in-vivo results across rodent, and non-human primate models," said Mr. Oxley. Commenting on the transformational IV approach to unlocking the broad therapeutic application of nucleic-acid-based medicines targeting degenerative diseases of the Central Nervous System, Mr. Oxley said, "Significant downregulation of the epigenetic target across diverse brain regions following IV injection at a non-toxic, low dose is a highly encouraging outcome. The promise inherent in BMD-001 to offer a potential first and best-in-class RNAi therapeutic to patients with certain neurodegenerative diseases is inspiring," Mr. Oxley added. "It is a privilege to join this extraordinary team of passionate researchers unified by a common mission," Mr. Oxley concluded.

About Biorchestra Drug Delivery System (BDDSTM)

Formulated for IV administration, the BDDSTM platform targets an amino acid receptor in the blood-brain barrier shared by neurons, astrocytes, and microglia. In addition to significant functional outcomes in a non-human primate study of Alzheimer's disease, BDDSTM has been leveraged with Antisense Oligonucleotide and siRNA to validate significant knockdown of a target implicated in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Ongoing company discovery and development research will leverage BDDSTM for other underserved diseases, such as Glioblastoma multiforme, Lewy body dementia, Spinocerebellar ataxia type three, Frontotemporal dementia, and Progressive supranuclear palsy.

About BIORCHESTRA

BIORCHESTRA is a biotherapeutics company focused on the treatment of rare and degenerative diseases within the Central Nervous System by leveraging its proprietary BDDSTM platform and its Brain-Targeting RNAi Nanomedicine (BTRiNTM) platform. These technologies combine targeted cell delivery capabilities and proprietary RNA chemistries to develop first-in-class therapeutics. The company's lead program, BMD-001, is under development for efficient and effective IV administration targeting specific micro-RNA associated with neuroinflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, neurodegeneration, and amyloid protein deposition in Alzheimer's disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company has extensive research and development and GMP manufacturing capabilities in Daejeon, South Korea, and a U.S. headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A. For more information, visit: www.biorchestra.com and follow us on Twitter @biorchestra and LinkedIn.

About BMD-001

Lead drug program targeting specific micro-RNA overexpressed in neurological diseases. An IV formulation of BMD-001 has successfully demonstrated the suppression of specific microRNA across rodent and primate models, normalizing homeostatic processes, reducing amyloid and tau protein deposition, reducing neuroinflammation, and improvements in cognitive function.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the company's direction, keep pace with new technology and evolving market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by our representatives or us may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether due to uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives or us might not occur.

