TuSimple brings to market proprietary high-performance autonomous domain controller enabling a full suite of ADAS and L4 autonomous solutions

Automotive-grade domain controller unlocks next generation, fully-integrated Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and L4 autonomous solutions

Innovation reflects industry shift toward centralized computational platforms in vehicles

Production units expected in Q4 2023

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology leader, today introduced its proprietary, high-performance central compute unit – the TuSimple Domain Controller (TDC). The TDC will serve as an autonomous truck's central computational unit, incorporating sensor inputs, high performance computing, integrated vehicle control unit (VCU), and autonomous software to enable advanced autonomous driving solutions.

The TDC has been a multi-year project following the January 2022 announced use of NVIDIA technology to develop a proprietary domain controller. The company and select customers are currently testing and validating B-sample units, C-sample units are expected to ship in Q2 2023, followed by production units in Q4 2023.

"We're proud to launch our TuSimple Domain Controller as it meets a market need for a single-box, central compute platform ideal for advanced commercial mobility," said Cheng Lu, TuSimple president & CEO. "Coupled with our industry-leading software capabilities, the TDC provides OEMs, partners and customers with a suite of fully integrated, low-cost, high-performance autonomy solutions."

The proprietary TDC is part of the larger industry trend of moving from edge computing at the sensor level to a centralized platform that has the computational power to process more data, fuse multiple sensor modalities, and allow for complex driving operations. TuSimple's TDC aims to work seamlessly with different sensor configurations and TuSimple application software to permit a range of autonomous offerings, including:

ADAS: Next-generation L2+ and conditional L3 ADAS solutions for commercial vehicles to improve road safety and fuel utilization

Perception Fusion Module: Highly-customizable, low-cost hardware and software module fusing together different sensor modalities to offer OEM customers a holistic perception stack option

L4 Autonomy: Primary or redundant computing unit to power full L4 autonomous systems

The benefits of a proprietary designed system include better integration, lower power consumption, faster development cycles, and lower costs for end-users. The TDC is powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin™ SoC (system-on-a-chip) and supports next generation ADAS projects for commercial vehicles in the Chinese market with the potential to expand to US and European markets.

"We intend to utilize the TDC for computational redundancy in powering our L4 autonomous driving solution," said Lei Wang, TuSimple SVP of technology. "We expect the next generation of the TDC will replace the primary computational system to enable OEM production-ready, L4 autonomous vehicles."

Product Specifications

All-In-One Computing: NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoC (254 trillion operations per second), Infineon AURIX TC397 MCU

Sensor Capacity: Up to 12 8MP cameras, five radars, and three LiDARs

Software Architecture: Classic AUTOSAR on MCU, QNX OS on SoC, and Adaptive AUTOSAR on SoC

Reliable: Completed rigorous reliability tests including temperature and humidity, vibration, water resistance, salt water and mist, and dust and dirt

Designed to Meet the Following Standards: ASIL-D (ISO 26262), ISO 16750, ISO 9001, and IATF 16949

For more production information, please refer to our website: [tusimple.com]

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.TuSimple.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to those related to the Company's ability to complete the Form 10-Q and Form 10-K within the anticipated time period, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the Company's ability to engage an independent auditor, autonomous driving being an emerging technology, the development of the Company's technologies and products, the Company's limited operating history in a new market, the regulations governing autonomous vehicles, changes in the Company's board of directors and senior management, the Company's dependence on its senior management team, reliance on third-party suppliers, potential product liability or warranty claims, the protection of the Company's intellectual property, securities class action litigation, strategic alternatives for the Company's Asia business, and government or regulatory policies, inquiries and actions. Moreover, the Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. These SEC filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

