Romeg Therapeutics Announces Publication of RMG-03 Phase 2 Study Results in COVID-19

WOBURN, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC ("Romeg"), an innovative drug development company focused on alternative formulations to better meet clinical and patient needs, today announced the publication of results from its recently completed Phase 2 proof of concept study of RMG-03 in COVID-19 patients.

Romeg Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

The results from the exploratory study, evaluating the effect of Romeg's therapeutic candidate RMG-03 in 122 patients with moderate COVID-19, have been published in the Volume 32, April 2023 issue of Contemporary Clinical Trials Communications.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of our Phase 2 study and publication of data," said Indu Muni, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Romeg. "RMG-03's beneficial effect in hyperinflammatory syndromes mediated by severe viral illnesses such as SARS-CoV-2 provides us with valuable guidance as we proceed with further investigation of this promising drug in other disorders of immune dysregulation."

About Romeg Therapeutics

ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC, is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company based in Woburn, Mass. The company's mission is to develop new FDA-approved therapies by formulating novel dosage forms, improving the design and function of existing approved drugs, and expanding clinical indications for use of those drugs, thereby bringing greater value to earlier scientific discovery. The company is focused on developing a broad intellectual property portfolio to offer novel therapies to provide patients and physicians better treatment options. For more information, visit www.romegrx.com.

Media Contact: info@rtkgrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Romeg Therapeutics, LLC