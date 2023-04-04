PureTech Systems Integrates with Intel's OpenVINO using Core Processors to Enable AI-boosted Video Analytics on Edge Devices

PHOENIX, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems has announced its integration with Intel's OpenVINO to deliver its' AI-boosted video analytics on edge devices with lower cost, lower power consumption, and at a smaller size.

OpenVINO is a powerful toolkit developed by Intel, which allows developers to deploy their computer vision applications on a variety of hardware platforms, including edge devices. By integrating with Intel, PureTech Systems' AI-boosted video analytics can now run on edge devices without the need for a discreet GPU card, which are expensive and power hungry.

"Through our partnership with Intel, we are able to make our technology more accessible and affordable for a wider range of customers," said Larry Bowe, President of PureTech Systems. "This is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver the best possible solutions for our customers."

This new integration emphasizes the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology. By leveraging its' AI-boosted video analytics capabilities, PureTech Systems is well-positioned to drive technological innovation for critical infrastructure protection, and to create long-term value for its customers.

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real time safety and security applications. The company's software improves situational awareness with AI-boosted video analytics, sensor integration and information fusing for automated real-time event detection and forensic video content analysis with primary emphasis on autonomous intrusion detection of ground and UAS targets and camera tracking for borders and coastlines, facility perimeters and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at www.puretechsystems.com

