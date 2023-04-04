Major Life Sciences Building Project Announced for Princeton

Roszel Square 38,000-Square-Foot Build-to-Suit Fully Approved

PRINCETON, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton area's "Einstein's Alley" will see an expansion of its life sciences R&D capabilities with the announcement of Roszel Square, a newly approved 38,000-square-foot research facility.

The building is a joint venture of Mountain Development Corporation Mountain Development Corp. | Commercial Real Estate Company and Gottesman Real Estate Partners and is being offered as a build-to suit, fully customizable facility for life sciences enterprises seeking to launch or expand their lab and clinical capabilities for developing new therapies to bring to market. The lead broker for the project is Princeton Property Partners Princeton Property Partners | Sustainable design and mixed-use development | Sustainable design and mixed-use development (ppp-usa.com)s . This will become the second building in the market that Mountain and Gottesman will develop together.

The project is a unique "build -to-suit" offering for mid-size users whereby a life sciences organization can become the sole tenant of the entire 38,000-square-foot facility, with full control over their environment from the lobby to the labs; a lead tenant of just 19,000 square feet can be granted building naming and branding rights . In either case, the tenant can have the facility constructed on a customizable basis depending on its development needs.

"This is a significant new project that global life sciences companies can take advantage of to enhance and grow their medicine or device research activities and accelerate the pipeline of breakthrough discoveries to meet patient health needs and do so in one of the most recognized and prestigious markets in the world," said Michael Seeve, President of Mountain Development Corporation.

The two-story development will also be designed with every contemporary element specific to lab R&D environments, including lab-level HVAC systems, 16-foot ceiling heights, a freight elevator and service corridor, loading dock, heavy power and floor loads, and a back-up generator for critical functions.

The new life sciences R&D facility will be located within the Roszel Square development at 19 Roszel Square in the Princeton Route 1 Corridor. The area is home to many Fortune 500 and Life Sciences companies and the professional firms that service them, Princeton University and the research and technology region known as Einstein's Alley.

