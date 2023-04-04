Jack Link's® and Frito-Lay Unite for An Iconic Collaboration Creating Epic New Snacks with Bold Flavors

Bold New Flavors will be unveiled via a #FlavorRevealContest – a twist on the gender reveal – offering daring snackers a chance to win epic prizes

PLANO, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind mash-up, Jack Link's and Frito-Lay are combining Jack Link's high-quality meat snacks and Frito-Lay's fan-favorite flavors to offer snackers the new Jack Link's Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili flavored and Flamin' Hot® flavored Original beef jerky and meat sticks.

"It takes legendary brands like Jack Link's and Frito-Lay to create innovative offerings that truly level up the snacking experience," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "We know our snack fans are loyal to the iconic flavors we've created across our Frito-Lay brands, so this is the perfect opportunity to bring bold flavors in a new form. I can't wait for jerky and meat stick lovers to experience these new products that will take their taste buds to the next dimension of snacking."

"Jack Link's has always been about pushing boundaries and bringing bold experiences to our fans through our high-quality meat snacks," said Stephanie Leibke, vice president of marketing for the Jack Link's brand. "Through this legendary collaboration with Frito-Lay, we can take consumers on the next epic snacking adventure we know they are hungry for."

#FlavorRevealContest on TikTok

While gender reveals are a popular cultural trend for expanding families, it's often just an experience for expecting parents. Through the epic collaboration between Jack Link's and Frito-Lay, snackers don't need to wait for something epic – they can do it right now, with a meaty twist!

Between now and April 28, snackers are encouraged to try the new, bold flavor mashups and share "what they're having" with the #FlavorRevealContest on TikTok.

The winning #FlavorRevealContest video will be awarded The Ultimate Snack Registry featuring a custom branded gaming system, snowboard and helmet, lounging swag, a branded gaming chair and, $10,000 in cash. See here for more information about the contest and Ultimate Snack Registry prizing*.

Jack Link's Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored and Flamin' Hot flavored Original beef jerky and meat sticks are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide. To learn more about this collaboration and the flavors, visit jacklinksfritolay.com, and be sure to follow the brands on social media at @jacklinksjerky, @flaminhot and @doritos.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Jack Link's® Protein Snacks

Jack Link's Protein Snacks is a global leader in snacking and the No. 1 meat snack brand in America. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Jack Link's Protein Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1986. The company's house of brands is made up of passionate Team Members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Jack Link's Protein Snacks offers premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The Jack Link's Protein Snacks portfolio of brands includes Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, MATADOR®, BiFi®, and Peperami®. Check out JackLinks.com to learn more about the brand.

About Link Snacks, Inc. ("Jack Link's")

Link Snacks is the #1 Meat Snack brand in the U.S. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of quality, safety and innovation. The company is made up of passionate team members who share an uncompromising commitment to delivering awesome products. Sold in more than 40 countries, the Link Snacks' family of companies owns a portfolio of brands that includes Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, MATADOR®, BiFi®, and Peperami®. www.jacklinks.com

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. Open to legal US residents, 18+ (19+AL & NE). Void where prohibited. Begins 9:00:00 am ET on 4/04/23 & ends 9:00:00 pm ET on 4/28/23. Entries will be judged by Sponsor or its designee in its sole discretion. Subject to Official Rules available at https://campaign.rtm.com/JACKLINKSFLAVORREVEAL/. Sponsor: Frito-Lay, Inc., 7701 Legacy Drive, Plano, Texas 75024-4099.

