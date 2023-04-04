Fraport USA Announces Faraji Whalen-Robinson as Vice President of Operations, Fraport Maryland

BALTIMORE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraport USA announces the addition of Faraji Whalen-Robinson as Vice President of Operations for Fraport Maryland. In this position, he will oversee leasing, operations, real estate development and asset management of Fraport USA's award-winning concessions program at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

"Faraji brings exceptional qualities that will help us continue to deliver an award-winning concession to BWI Airport and advance our commitment to recruit and retain businesses who bring the Baltimore and Washington communities to the airport," said Michael Mullaney, CEO of Fraport USA. "We deeply value our nearly two decades partnership with the Maryland Aviation Administration in serving the BWI Marshall Airport community and are excited about Faraji Whalen-Robinson joining our team."

An experienced real estate professional in Washington-Baltimore metropolitan area, Mr. Whalen-Robinson has an extensive background in operations, real estate development and asset management. A Washington DC native, Mr. Whalen-Robinson has spent his career working to advance small and local businesses and has represented numerous operators in acquiring, leasing, and expanding their real estate operations. He is passionate about developing local talent and has worked as a mentor with Mentors Inc, as well as served on the advisory board at Paul Public Charter School. Mr. Whalen-Robinson holds a BA in Business Administration from Morehouse College and a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from MIT.

Faraji Whalen-Robinson succeeds Gary Gilliard who has served as Vice President of Operations for Fraport Maryland for the past three and a half years. Gilliard's leadership during the past few years has been instrumental to the success of Fraport-USA's flagship airport, BWI Marshall. "Gary has done an excellent job leading operations for Fraport Maryland. His tenure at Fraport USA was marked by successfully navigating an unprecedented pandemic, resulting in the establishment of BWI Airport concessions as an industry leader across multiple categories," said Michael Mullaney, CEO of Fraport USA. "We congratulate him as he returns to his home in Albuquerque and begins a new role as Deputy Director for the Albuquerque Sunport."

The MAA-Fraport relationship has resulted in global award recognition for its stellar customer service, innovative passenger engagement, boundary-expanding concessions and pioneering entrepreneurial programs. Under this partnership, minority and women owned food and retail concession businesses at the airport have generated over $466 million at BWI Marshall over the last 10 years. In 2020 these minority owned businesses represented over 40% of total sales notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 on airport operations.

About Fraport USA®

