Curinos Partners with Touchpoint, Providing Financial Institutions a 360 Degree View of Mobile Customer Experience Quality

The combination of Curinos' Digital Banking Hub and Touchpoint's Voice of Customer Analytics technology provides banks and credit unions an unparalleled view of mobile app customer experience benchmarking.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving financial institutions across lending, deposits, and digital banking solutions, today announced its partnership with customer intelligence technology and service provider Touchpoint Group to deliver financial institutions a comprehensive view of the quality of their customers' mobile banking experiences.

Curinos is integrating Touchpoint's Ipiphany dataset – which curates Apple and Android application store data from user reviews to assign scoring for the quality of an institution's mobile functionality – into its Digital Banking Analyzer offering. The combined datasets will track global banking apps to better understand customer feedback, assigning scores and comparative analysis based on the performance of key features and fundamentals.

Unlike other quantitative app benchmarking and scoring solutions, insights are sourced directly from high volumes of unprompted, live customer feedback parsed and classified through a unique mobile banking ontology. This is supported by automated analytics and reporting that empowers financial institutions to identify and quantify improvements quickly and easily. Clients benefit from clarity of insights covering the breadth and depth of analysis required to make well-informed decisions.

"We are elated to partner with Touchpoint Group to bring financial institutions in the United States, UK and Canada a more objective view on the quality of their customers' mobile digital experiences," said Brandon Larson, EVP, Head of Omnichannel Sales and Experience at Curinos. "Curinos' Digital Banking Hub has proven invaluable in chronicling a user's experience throughout their digital journey. Partnering with Touchpoint allows us to further that value by comprehensively defining for our clients 'good' versus 'bad' when it comes to quality through the voice of the user."

"Touchpoint Group and Curinos perfectly complement one another, making this an exciting collaboration for financial institutions," said Frank van der Velden, CEO and Co-Founder at Touchpoint Group." "We provide a global perspective on comparative mobile app CX performance from very high volumes of customer review data. This, combined with Curinos' Digital Banking Analyzer provides the rich texture of actual customer journeys, creating a very compelling story for our clients as they evaluate their digital offerings."

Mobile Customer Experience Analytics will be available to financial institutions across the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom markets immediately.

About Curinos

Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Born out of the combination of two familiar industry powerhouses, Novantas and Informa's FBX business, Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending and digital experience solutions and technologies. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is the partner of choice to help you attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships. For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com .

About Touchpoint

Touchpoint Group provides advanced text analytics services to financial institutions to take customer feedback and turn it into powerful insights that enhance the operational and commercial performance of the businesses. A particular focus on enhancing Mobile App, NPS, Call Center and CX platform feedback data. For additional information, please visit www.touchpointgroup.com/solutions/banking-app-voc-reporting

