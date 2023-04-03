TIKI® Brand Launches Consumer Loyalty Program and New Accessory Line

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand, a leader in outdoor torches, torch fuel and smokeless fire pits, is adding even more opportunities for outdoor lovers to plus-up their fire pits with an extended line of smokeless fire pit accessories and new loyalty program. TIKI® Brand's newest product for their line of beloved fire pits helps consumers get the most out of their fire pit even when there's no fire lit.

TIKI® Brand’s tabletops are thoughtfully designed with 304 stainless steel to easily fit underneath the weather-resistant cover. (PRNewswire)

The new tabletop is available for all of TIKI® Brand's highly rated smokeless fire pits. Made from 304 stainless steel, the tabletop offers a sleek look without compromising durability. The tabletops are thoughtfully designed to easily fit underneath the weather-resistant cover, included with each TIKI Brand fire pit. The easy-to-use screen and poker combination has also been updated with a new size for the recently released Reunion Fire Pit.

"We know our consumers are always looking for design-forward ways to enhance their outdoor experience and we are thrilled to offer them even more options and opportunities to do so," said Jessica Lindquist, Vice President, Consumer Marketing. "With the addition of new accessories and our robust loyalty program, consumers can spend more time enjoying their outdoor space."

TIKI Rewards program members receive exclusive discounts and extra opportunities to save on wood pellets, accessories and other TIKI Brand products. With TIKI's reward program, members earn points for every dollar spent with TIKI to be put towards their next outdoor upgrade.

For more information, visit: https://www.tikibrand.com/rewards

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter™ LED String Lights, and fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/ .

Tiki Brand Logo (PRNewsfoto/TIKI Brand) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIKI® Brand