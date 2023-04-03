Spark Education Group Celebrates 5th Anniversary and Launch of Spark Education Learning Center in Vancouver

Since its launch in 2018, Spark Education Group's online classes have amassed over 650,000 students in more than 100 countries

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Education Group ("Spark"), one of the world's largest provider of small-group online classes for K-12 education, is celebrating 5 years since its first online class in March 2018. With its award-winning programs such as Spark Math, the edtech has served over 650,000 students in more than 100 countries and regions.

Since its inception, Spark Education has focused on prioritizing students' learning experience for optimal education outcomes. Its team of over 1,000 curriculum researchers and designers use research-based, proven teaching methods, focusing on building a strong foundation with deep understanding rather than memorization. The company's investments in interactive technology to create proprietary systems and courseware ensure students are engaged and able to connect in real-time with teachers and peers. Taking a collaborative approach with pedagogy experts, curriculum designers, child psychologists, engineers, and designers, Spark has set out to challenge traditional classrooms and ways of learning, to re-imagine what the optimal learning experience could be for kids. This has resulted in improved academic performance and strong problem-solving skills in Spark's students. Parents have been strong supporters of Spark's programs with about up to 80% annual renewal rate and about 77% of new students coming from current student referrals in some regions.

The launch of the Canadian Spark Education Learning Center coincides with Spark's 5th anniversary. With a student-centric education philosophy, the center will offer fun and engaging classes including math, language learning, problem solving and more. Lessons are designed to empower students to learn, visualize, and connect real-life experiences to classroom content.

"We are extremely proud to launch Spark's first learning center in Vancouver, which has already attracted not only local families but also those who drive from further afield," said Susan Pan, Head of Canada Spark Education Learning Center. "We firmly believe that our interactive learning experience will make learning math and languages more fun and effective for Canadian students, and we look forward to continuing to expand our physical locations to increase our impact."

The center provides an opportunity for students and parents to see and interact with the Spark Education experience, talk with its teachers, and maybe even meet some of the main characters from their class adventures, all in a welcoming and educational space. This marks another step in the edtech's mission to spark passion for learning, igniting lifelong growth.

Founded in 2017, Spark Education Group is headquartered in Singapore. Its portfolio of education brands aims to combine research-based pedagogy with technology to improve the learning experience and education outcomes for students around the world. It was recently awarded "Best Interactive Learning Experience" at EdTech Asia, and recognized as a Parent and Teacher Choice Award Gold Medal Recipient.

