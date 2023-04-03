Browne Forest Project Reaches Milestone of 50,000 Trees in Just Six Months

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Washington wine brand Browne Family Vineyards has planted over 50,000 trees in just 6 months as a part of the Browne Forest Project. In partnership with environmental non-profit One Tree Planted, the Browne Forest Project plants one tree for every bottle sold with a pledge to plant one million trees as a part of the program.

The Browne Forest Project was identified as a small way Browne Family Vineyards could support the fight against climate change, something that has greatly affected the wine industry in recent years. The initial plantings are taking place in the Stanislaus National Forest in California within the footprint of the 2013 Rim Fire with additional plantings planned in support of the Cougar Creek wildfire area in Entiat, Washington.

"The Browne Forest Project started as a personal mission given recent impacts due to climate change on our vineyards and grapes," said Andrew Browne, co-proprietor Browne Family Vineyards. "We quickly learned this mission was one shared by many consumers and Browne Family wine drinkers, as so many opted for the environmentally sustainable option. We're eager to continue planting trees and reinvesting into the environment that helped produce this project."

The Browne Forest Project takes its carbon footprint into account with its packaging: bottles are 31 percent lighter than a standard- heavyweight bottle reducing the energy required for transit and production. Cartons for shipping these wines come from responsibly managed forests (per the Forest Stewardship Council) and by using a label-free design Browne Family has saved over 540,000 paper labels in the first year of production.

In celebration of this milestone, Browne Family Vineyards has released the Browne Forest Project 2022 Columbia Valley White Blend. Select Browne Forest Project wines are available at retailers across the country, including Target, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Met Market, Cost Plus and Save Mart, as well as Browne Family Vineyards tasting rooms.

Members of the Browne Family Wine & Spirits Clubs are welcomed and encouraged to participate in recurring tree-planting events to connect with nature, give back to the community, support healthy native habitats and propel change. Join today at https://brownefamilyvineyards.com/wine-club/.

About Browne Family Vineyards

Browne Family Vineyards is a family-owned winery committed to world-class wine production in the heart of Walla Walla, Washington. Inspired by the greatness of one man, William Bitner Browne, late grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, the winery is a dream that has been many years in the making.

In 2022, Browne Family introduced Browne Family Spirits, an exclusive spirits collection of handcrafted, local-sourced spirits and bitters. The collection is available at Browne Family Distillery in Spokane and Browne Family Vineyards Bellevue and Tacoma.

Browne Family Vineyards is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with our customers and partners through innovative new wines, exciting collaborations, and customer nirvana. Visit www.brownefamilyvineyards.com or follow them on Instagram @brownefamilyvineyards.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Since 2014, One Tree Planted has worked with partners across 43+ companies, and more than doubled the number of trees planted each year. As of 2021, over 40 million trees have been planted globally.

Andrew and Courtney Browne, proprietors of Browne Family Vineyards, plant trees with their children in support of the Browne Forest Project

