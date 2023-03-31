This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a campaign to #StandUpToJewishHate and events for World Autism Month at Chuck E. Cheese.
NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is Calling Upon All Americans to #StandUpToJewishHate
The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism launched a new, national campaign to mobilize all Americans, and especially non-Jews, to #StandUpToJewishHate by using the blue square emoji as a unifying symbol of support.
- Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Returns to In-Person Competition in Longstanding Celebration of HBCU Academic Excellence
Four-student teams from each participating school face off in head-to-head competition and must quickly answer questions about history, science, literature, religion, math, the arts, pop culture, and sports.
- The Museum at FIT Presents "¡Moda Hoy! Latin American and Latinx Fashion Design Today " May 31-November 12, 2023
It seeks to challenge stereotypes about fashion by designers of Latin American heritage, moving away from a notion of a singular Latin American style and drawing attention to the diversity of talent.
- Meet the 10 Tech Startups in the Inaugural Geekz Ventures Pre-Accelerator
The GROWTH pre-accelerator program supports Black and Latinx-led early-stage companies from any industry, with a focus on MediaTech, Entertainment, and Mobile Technology. Applicants were assessed on their product, video pitch, potential impact, and capacity to build a scalable business.
- Chuck E. Cheese Steps Up Commitment to Kids with Autism for World Autism Month
The family entertainment brand will host a national Sensory Sensitive Sunday event on April 30 and expand workforce training and its Autism Friendly Designation program.
- New Research from Harvard School of Dental Medicine Finds Oral Health Workforce Expansion Improves Health Outcomes in Underserved Communities
"Our analysis suggests that expanding the dental workforce through the NHSC would reduce the burden of dental caries among children in underserved areas and address disparities in the social and economic determinants of oral health," said author Dr. Choi, instructor in Oral Health Policy and Epidemiology at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine.
- The It Gets Better Project Premieres New Web-Series "The Assignment," Focusing on Career Readiness in Culinary Industry for LGBTQ+ Youth
"In pairing well-known LGBTQ+ professionals in the culinary and design industry with young people who are curious about cooking or creating spaces that feel authentic to them, the conversations went far beyond what technical skills the mentors could offer," said Eboni Munn, Director of Brand Marketing, Content & Creative.
- Cracker Jack® Announces "I Am Cracker Jill® Award" to Support Women and Girls in Sports
In partnership with the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF), Cracker Jack will choose nine contest recipients to receive the I Am Cracker Jill Award, along with $5,000 to fuel their sports endeavors.
- The Trevor Project Announces New Roundtable Series "Sharing Space" to Amplify the Voices of LGBTQ Young People
"Sharing Space" provides a much-needed platform for young trans and nonbinary voices – whom new research shows are coming out at younger ages compared to previous generations. The conversations bring humanity to identities that are often marginalized, misunderstood, and weaponized in political spheres.
- Paine College Leadership Calls for Strong Financial Support to Continue HBCU Legacy
During Women's History Month, which coincides with the College's capital campaign, President Cheryl Evans Jones, PhD and her team have doubled down as fierce advocates for women's rights, with a keen focus on Paine's contributions to education and equity for all.
- Astronaut John Shoffner Hosts Student Art Competition from Space
John is asking students ages 5-18, "What would it look like if we lived in space?" With the help of a teacher or guardian, participants are encouraged to submit their most creative drawings, paintings, or poetry.
- National Women's History Museum Opens Inaugural In-person Exhibition at the MLK Library Focusing on DC Black Feminists and their Influence on National Policy
Entitled We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC, the exhibition highlights more than 20 Black women activists whose work in Washington, DC, influenced national policy from the turn of the 20th century through the civil rights and Black Power movements.
Read more of the latest culture-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNmltcult on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire