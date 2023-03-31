ProfNet Expert Alerts for March 31, 2023

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023

Banking Crises

Women Mass Shooters

ChatGPT and Education

Senior Video Graphics Animator, The Wall Street Journal (NY)

CFO Journal Bureau Chief, The Wall Street Journal (NY)

20 Helpful Verification Tools for Journalists

3 Blogs Offering Support and Resources for Women in Media

Banking Crises

Ejindu "EJ" Ume

Associate Professor, Economics

Miami University

It could get worse before it gets better. The root cause this time is different - But I think that we are taking the right precautions from policy and regulatory standpoints. I feel the fed has done the right thing in terms of opening up their lending facility, the so I think they are taking proper so that we don't have a repeat of 2008.

How the current banking/financial crisis can affect average citizens and how this is different that the financial crisis of 2008.

Website: miamioh.edu

Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu

Women Mass Shooters

JP Guilbault

CEO

Navigate360

Historical instances of female mass shooters are incredibly rare according to a January 2023 report from the US Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center. That said, mental health issues like pervasive sadness, hopelessness, depression and thoughts of self-harm and violence are increasing among our youth, particularly young girls. Suicide among young women is increasing at a faster rate than ever recorded based on Office of National Statistics data – up from 2.5 deaths per 100,000 females to 3.6. What is important to remember is that there is no profile. Yes, there are patterns, but the reality is, our prevention, assessments, and intervention programs must remain vigilant and account for what does not fit the norm. The fact is, a well-trained community – educators, family members, and friends – that can recognize the signs of concerning behavior are in the best position to prevent an act of violence when they know what to do.

How can we flag concerning, at-risk behavior using proven, evidence-based tools and techniques to provide timely interventions to prevent potential problems before they escalate into mass violence? This must continue to be the focus – each and every day across every single stakeholder – and we can help you understand the nuances and complexities of a layered and holistic approach to safety.

Website:

Media contact: Ken Stoflet, ken@cblohm.com

ChatGPT and Education

Mindy Bingham

CEO

Academic Innovations

"The guiding principle for my entrepreneurial endeavors has always been centered around the question, "Is this what's best for students?" Whenever my team and I encountered difficult decisions along the way, we relied on this principle to guide our choices and actions." "We don't have time to sleepwalk through this one. The genie is out of the bottle. As educators and parents, I recommend caution by not jumping on this newest technology bandwagon, at least until research shows us the positives and negatives. We all know the saying, "A young mind is a precious thing to waste." Let's be very careful when deploying this tool and only use it when appropriate."

ChatGPT and its impact on education

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mindy-bingham/?trk=pulse-article_main-author-card

Website: http://www.whatworkscareerchoices.com/

Media contact: Gavin Rhoades, gavin.rhoades@academicinnovations.com

20 HELPFUL VERIFICATION TOOLS FOR JOURNALISTS. As we near April Fool's Day and its potential wave of misleading content, we're rounding up a few verification tools that journalists should bookmark.

3 BLOGS OFFERING SUPPORT AND RESOURCES FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA. Check out these blogs dedicated to women in media.

