Founder John Gomez Named a Top 10 Super Lawyer for the Twelfth Straight Year

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Lawyers has released its annual peer voted awards list and John Gomez of San Diego has been voted a Top 10 lawyer among all legal fields for the 12th straight year. Every year, beginning in 2012 and continuing each year, the votes of San Diego lawyers have supported the naming of John to the Top 10 list. During two of those years, John was named the number 1 lawyer in San Diego overall.

John is one of the most prolific and successful trial lawyers in the country. He has tried personal injury, fraud, class action, mass tort and criminal cases. He has won verdicts more than one, ten and one hundred million dollars. He has obtained jury verdicts of more than one million dollars in more than 15 separate cases, and in 6 cases, obtained jury verdicts in excess of one million dollars in cases in which the defense offered zero dollars to settle. Those trial results have resulted in him being named San Diego's Trial Lawyer of the Year twice, and his receipt of 13 separate Outstanding Trial Lawyer Awards, more than any trial lawyer in San Diego history.

Gomez Trial Attorneys, founded in 2005, is a trial firm specializing in personal injury, sexual abuse and assault, and mass torts.

