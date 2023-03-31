Barton Associates Earns Top Spot as Healthcare Business Review's 2023 Healthcare Staffing Service Company of the Year

PEABODY, Mass., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, the 4th largest locum tenens staffing and recruiting agency in the U.S., is proud to announce that it has been named the Top Healthcare Staffing Service Company of 2023 by Healthcare Business Review. Featured on the cover of the March 2023 edition of the magazine, are Rob Indresano, CEO of Barton Associates, Lina Gallotto, EVP of Barton Associates and President of Barton Healthcare Staffing, MaryAnn Stolgitis, President of Wellhart, and Anne Zukowski, SVP of Barton Associates' Inbound Division.

The article introduces The Barton Companies and explains the company's success, growth, diversity, and training approach. Highlighted in the publication is the collective mission of the three businesses; to help combat the healthcare crisis in the United States by providing facilities nationwide access to highly-skilled medical providers and clinicians, ensuring that all clients, regardless of size or location, are able to fulfill their mission of providing healthcare to those in need.

"We like to think of our locums in a similar way to doctors without borders. Just like doctors go overseas to provide care in underserved countries, we provide those who chose to save lives with opportunities to serve the underserved communities in our country," states Lina Gallotto, Executive Vice President of Barton Associates and President of Barton Healthcare Staffing.

The Barton Companies, which includes Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing, and Wellhart, continues to see substantial growth, and plans to open a new office in Las Vegas, NV in June 2023, as well as add hundreds of new employees across the 8 other offices.

Learn more about how Wellhart, Barton Healthcare Staffing, and Barton Associates are augmenting healthcare with locum tenens and travel clinicians .

About Barton & Associates Inc.

Barton is a leading U.S. healthcare staffing company focused on locum tenens with additional capabilities in travel nursing, allied healthcare, and government-related physician staffing markets. Barton is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and the Company serves over 1,000 active customers in the United States via a network of 10 offices and more than 700 employees. Learn more about Barton Associates at www.bartonassociates.com

