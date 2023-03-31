apc Combines Research with Predictive Index® for Best Talent Optimization Results

-- MA-based firm is the only certified Predictive Index® partner that has full CX/EX research and training capabilities --

BOSTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ath Power Consulting , a recognized leader in customer and employee research and training, has successfully helped several organizations increase productivity, improve employee engagement, and reduce turnover by utilizing the Predictive Index® (PI) talent optimization platform in tandem with apc's unique research and training capabilities.

Predictive Index® is a scientifically proven platform that allows companies to evaluate and hire the right candidates, understand what makes their employees tick, and design high-performing teams with predictability. As the only PI certified partner that is also a full-service CX and EX research firm, apc is able to provide their clients with unmatched value.

"With the talent war remaining fierce, and 61% of U.S. workers considering leaving their jobs in 2023, it is crucial for organizations to ensure their employees are engaged and have the tools to succeed," said E.J. Kritz, apc's EVP, Training and CX. "We not only help managers hire with certainty and understand the dynamics of their existing teams using the PI platform, we also conduct proprietary research to assess engagement, identify talent gaps, and determine how the customer experience is impacted. If the findings point to a need for improvement, we can provide tailored training and coaching for employees to close any gaps and improve overall performance."

By choosing apc to optimize talent, organizations benefit from their 26 years of research and training expertise along with the ability to utilize the PI platform through a single provider. To learn more, visit https://www.athpower.com/the-predictive-index/.

Since 1997, apc has helped over 1,000 organizations in both the public and private sectors measure and improve customer and employee experience, deepen engagement, develop leaders, and optimize talent. We've designed and delivered some of the largest, most complex, research and training initiatives in North America, supporting many of the most recognized organizations, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, TD Bank, Irving Oil, American Family Insurance, Dunkin', The Department of Commerce, and The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. People are what ultimately determine the success of any organization and we power the human experience to achieve true organizational and cultural transformation. Check us out at athpower.com .

