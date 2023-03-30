The Paragon Hotel attended the largest tradeshow in Mexico City: Tianguis Turístico!

MEXICO CITY, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past three days, Paragon attended the 47th edition of the most relevant tourism event: Tianguis Turístico Mexico. At this professional event, Mexico promotes its wide variety of tourism products and showcases itself as a tourist destination of excellence. Throughout the event, buyers & exhibitors were able to meet and discuss business opportunities, and visitors could attend multiple conferences regarding tourism innovation in Mexico with top national business executives.

(PRNewswire)

The Tianguis Turístico event took place from March 26-29 at the Citibanamex Convention Center. Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of the Government of Mexico City, described the event as an "unforgettable experience." With 700+ buyer companies from the five continents, numerous tour operators, wholesalers, and Corporate &Incentive Travel Planners attending, the event was a great success.

In this edition, Paragon attended Mexico's largest tradeshow and business forum for the first time. As Paragon is located at the heart of the Santa Fe zone, it is the ideal venue for hosting business trips. Paragon offers countless options to organize your meetings or corporate events, whether you are organizing a large or intimate reception, a conference or a small business reunion; the different meeting spaces allow a wide range of configurations to adapt to every event's style perfectly. With panoramic views overlooking the Valley of Mexico, the spacious hotel rooms are the perfect place to unwind and relax after a long day of meetings.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality Group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants & bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces, and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE, and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, The Group is focused on driving positive actions through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France, and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404), and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information contact:

Silvia Ferrer | Marketing and Public Relations Director

Silvia.Ferrer@Fairmont.com

