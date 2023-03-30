Funds will be used to accelerate product innovation and company growth

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, the leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced the company has received $20 million CAD (approx. $15 M USD) in a mix of funding from Export Development Canada (EDC) and incremental working capital from a Tier 1 Canadian Bank. The funds will be used for product innovations and to accelerate the growth of Nulogy's multi-enterprise supply chain platform and solutions.

Nulogy Secures $20 Million CAD Funding to Drive Supply Chain Collaboration & Digitization Solutions (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Nulogy's solutions are used by fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer packaged goods companies and their networks of contract manufacturing and contract packaging suppliers. The funding from EDC was completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Nulogy's cloud-based platform provides a set of solutions both for suppliers—including co-packers and contract manufacturers, and for the brands and manufacturers who trust these suppliers to function as an integral part of their business operations. The unique capabilities of the Nulogy solutions enable these companies to collaborate in near real time to monitor and manage orders, to respond to rapidly changing conditions, and to cut costs, increasing the quality and efficiency of their supply chain operations. According to a 2021 report from industry analyst firm Gartner, Nulogy is the only notable vendor for the contract manufacturing and contract packaging industry.

"We're excited to partner with EDC to continue innovating new capabilities to better serve our customers, while accelerating the growth of our network of users," said Jason Tham, CEO and co-founder of Nulogy. "As a provider of multi-enterprise solutions, the larger the number of users of our network, the greater the value for all users—so we're very excited about the value this brings to our community of customers."

"Nulogy has been focused on core supply chain solutions, propelling some of the world's leading brands and their supplier networks in more than 20 countries," said Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group at EDC. "EDC is committed to helping Canadian mid-market companies like Nulogy realize their international growth potential. As a strategic partner, EDC can support Nulogy by leveraging our financial solutions, trade knowledge, and global networks, which will provide the company with even more momentum as they expand into new markets around the world."

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of cloud-based supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brands, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers in order to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

