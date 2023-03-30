IMDb, Fabric, and AWS team up to empower media and entertainment companies to seamlessly enrich their catalog using data from IMDb

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, and Fabric ( www.fabricdata.com ), the leader in metadata management for media and entertainment (M&E) catalogs, today announced a new solution that allows M&E companies to seamlessly enrich their catalogs using robust entertainment data sets from IMDb.

IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database – including movie and TV titles, cast and crew listings, user ratings, and global box office grosses – to third-party businesses to enrich content catalogs, power analysis, inform strategic decision-making, and much more. Now, Fabric's M&E customers, which include Lionsgate, Warner Bros, and MGM, can procure licensed data from IMDb directly through their existing relationship with Fabric. M&E customers will have one agreement and one fee directly with Fabric, which provides cost and resource efficiencies compared to maintaining multiple agreements and payments.

"The ability to license both a title management software platform (Fabric) and the connected data service (IMDb) in one place will clearly streamline our procurement and implementation processes."

– Renee McGinnis, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate.

"This collaboration gives us the ability to enable our customers to seamlessly connect with the rich data set licensed by IMDb without additional contracts, giving them the freedom to start using this data more quickly and easily. We're looking forward to providing a turnkey solution for data enrichment."

– Rob Delf, CEO, Fabric

"IMDb is pleased to collaborate with Fabric to extend the reach of the data we license to third-party companies, including movie and TV titles, cast and crew listings, user ratings, and global box office grosses. This will empower Fabric's media and entertainment customers with more efficient access to our vast and authoritative entertainment industry data, for the purposes of enriching their catalogs and making informed business decisions."

– Nikki Santoro, Chief Operating Officer, IMDb

Fabric's licensing of IMDb data and information is fulfilled through AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

"AWS customers want end-to-end, integrated solutions and a simplified journey for the procurement and deployment of third-party data. The integration between IMDb, Fabric, and AWS Data Exchange is a prime example of working backwards from the needs of our shared customers to deliver this outcome."

– Marc Aldrich, General Manager, AWS for Media & Entertainment

To get started, M&E customers can connect with a representative from Fabric at ask@fabricdata.com.

IMDb and Fabric will highlight their collaboration in a Q&A at the NAB Show (April 15-19, 2023) in Las Vegas on Monday, April 17, 3:30-3:50PM in the West Hall, Innovation Stage. NAB Show attendees can also request meetings with IMDb and Fabric at the AWS booth (West Hall #1701) and AWS Partner Village (West Hall, Connect Experiential Zone W3421O).

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

About Fabric

Fabric is a film and television content metadata platform that enables customers to store identification, editorial, technical, discovery and AI-generated content metadata for media and entertainment catalogs. Fabric provides a categorical source of truth for title catalog data within an organization. It also provides a unique front-end to media supply chains, making data from previously disparate systems accessible to business users through a beautiful single application for review, curation and reporting. To learn more, visit https://www.fabricdata.com

