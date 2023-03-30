How data intelligence is tackling the climate crisis delivering better outcomes for the planet and the bottom line

How data intelligence is tackling the climate crisis delivering better outcomes for the planet and the bottom line

2022 Geotab Sustainability & Impact Report provides a blueprint for carbon reduction

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") — a global leader in connected transportation solutions — today released its 2022 Sustainability and Impact Report, titled " Unlocking the power of data for a sustainable future ," which outlines the company's environmental, social and ethical impact, and highlights how data intelligence is a key driver of success in the carbon reduction journey. The report also includes examples of how organizations in the transportation sector are starting and managing carbon reduction initiatives using data intelligence to inform their decision-making and transition.

Accelerating decarbonization in the transportation industry

"The transportation sector has one of the biggest global opportunities to truly impact the climate crisis. At Geotab, we are learning from our own efforts and feel privileged to share this knowledge, supporting our customers and partners with their sustainability goals through connected transportation solutions and data insights," said Neil Cawse, CEO and founder of Geotab. "This report demonstrates our commitment to continuously improving our sustainability practices to make a positive impact on the planet."

With over 3.2 million connected vehicles around the world, Geotab is uniquely positioned to help accelerate decarbonization in the transportation sector by providing a full suite of data-driven tools and insights to support fleets on their sustainability journeys (including the EV Suitability Assessment (EVSA) and Green Fleet Dashboard ), scaling electrification and technology innovation through education (such as the Geotab Fleet Electrification Knowledge Center ), and collaborating on research projects.

Fleet sustainability is a win-win

For many fleets, sustainability is proving to have financial advantages. Electrification studies featured in the report show the potential to save millions of dollars through lower fuel and maintenance costs while reducing CO2 emissions. A recent Geotab survey of U.S. fleet professionals found that 63% of respondents confirmed that their fleet sustainability data helped their organization reduce operating costs in the past year.

Driving forward on our own sustainability journey

With a target of net zero emissions by 2040, Geotab is on its own sustainability journey, minimizing the environmental footprint of its operations and supply chain across all three scopes and developing sustainability-focused products and solutions for fleets. Geotab is developing a supplier program to increase supply chain sustainability. At the end of 2022, 50% of Geotab's top 10 suppliers (by spend) were reporting their environmental data to CDP . Geotab's goal is to have 100% of its top 10 suppliers make a public commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

2022 Report highlights:

September 2022 , Geotab was the first dedicated telematics company to receive validation from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for its emissions reduction targets. In, Geotab was theto receive validation from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for its emissions reduction targets.

EcoVadis , ranking in the top 50% of companies scored by EcoVadis according to their criteria. Geotab was awarded a Bronze medal from, ranking in the top 50% of companies scored by EcoVadis according to their criteria.

joined the UN Global Compact , the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Geotab, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Scope 2 emissions were reduced by 34% compared to our 2019 baseline.

Updated Geotab GO Recycle Program providing take-back services for customers in North America and the EU.

North American fleet electrification study and Profitable Sustainability: The Potential of European Fleet Electrification . Research collaborations demonstrating the potential of electrification and accelerating EV adoption at scale, including theand

Next-generation STEM program with over 200 participants in the company's Internship and Co-op programs.

"Geotab is committed to our own sustainability journey and goal of reaching net zero by 2040. It's not always easy. Using data insights we are able to better identify the actions that are having the biggest impact and how we can better report results," said Chuck Van Kempen, Associate Vice President, Corporate Sustainability at Geotab.

View the full report at: https://www.geotab.com/about/corporate-sustainability/

For more information on how Geotab helps power the sustainability journey, visit: https://www.geotab.com/sustainability-journey/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over forty thousand customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.2 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

