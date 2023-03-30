EAM-Mosca announces exclusive agreement with Reisopack

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US based EAM-Mosca Corp. (EAM-Mosca), a subsidiary of Germany based Mosca GmbH (Mosca Group), is pleased to announce an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Reisopack S.L. (Reisopack) from Spain.

Reisopack Horizontal Strapping Machines (PRNewswire)

Under the agreement, EAM-Mosca will exclusively supply Reisopack Strapping Systems and OEM parts to customers in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

In addition, EAM-Mosca will also offer plastic strapping materials, as well as after-market technical service support to new and existing Reisopack customers in the included geographic areas.

Like the globally leading Mosca Group, Barcelona based Reisopack manufactures a portfolio of strapping systems for a variety of end-use vertical markets. Reisopack has grown to become the dominant global market leader in providing strapping systems for fresh produce applications.

The agreement will create synergies by specifically combining Reisopack's technology and customer equity, in fresh produce markets, with EAM-Mosca's comprehensive and highly successful sales, marketing, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities in the Americas Region.

"We are very pleased that we are now able to combine the strengths of both companies to their mutual benefit and most importantly create a better customer experience in a growing market segment", stated Ed Martin EVP Sales and Marketing at EAM-Mosca.

"We have great respect for the Reisopack team and look forward to growing the presence of Reisopack in the Americas Region."

The Reisopack organization is also very excited about the growth opportunities created by the new arrangement with EAM-Mosca. Per Oscar Saldaña Director General & CEO of Reisopack, "We are very happy with the inroads we have made in the Americas Region markets over the years, but we realize that we will now have the opportunity to grow faster and enhance customer satisfaction by utilizing EAM-Mosca's extensive and highly respected sales and service organization in the markets covered by our agreement. We look forward to creating great success together."

About EAM-Mosca Corp: Founded in 1982 EAM-Mosca Corp. is a privately held international manufacturer of innovative, high quality fully automated end of line packaging machinery systems and plastic packaging consumables for a diverse range of consumer packaging automation applications. EAM-Mosca serves a blue chip client base in the Americas Region (North, Central, South) from manufacturing operations in the US and Canada. The company is a part of Mosca GmbH with global headquarters based in Waldbrunn in the southwestern German State of Baden-Württemberg. Further information can we found at: www.eammosca.com

Press contacts:

Pam Kuzmak, Marketing Manager

Press and Marketing Inquiries

Phone: (570) 459-3426, X322

Email: Pam.Kuzmak@eammosca.com

Lorenz Hercher, Product/Project Manager

Business Inquiries

Phone: (570) 956-1458

Email: Lorenz.Hercher@eammosca.com

About Mosca GmbH: Mosca GmbH is a system supplier, developer and producer of high-quality strapping machines, strapping materials and safety systems for transporting goods for professional and industrial use.

Mosca's international distribution, service and consulting network enables global service for customers. Based in Waldbrunn (Germany), the family company was founded in 1966 and is present in 19 countries with 27 offices and six production sites in Germany, Malaysia, Canada and USA. It employs over 1,100 employees.

Further information can be found at www.mosca.com

About Reisopack: With origins beginning in 1965 with the founding of Reisosa Packaging Company, Reisopack is an international leader in the supply of strapping systems to the fresh produce market. The business has machines installed in over 70 countries worldwide and is headquartered in Parets del Valles near Barcelona Spain. Further information can be found at www.reisopack.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EAM-MOSCA CORP.