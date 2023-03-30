Dana Named Great Workplace for Women by Newsweek Magazine

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been named to the inaugural list of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023" by Newsweek magazine. The award recognizes the company's impact and commitment to building a culture that supports and embraces women in the workplace.

Dana was one of only two Tier One mobility suppliers among 600 companies identified in the rankings.

"Women have always faced unique challenges in the workplace, but I am proud to be part of an organization that works everyday toward strengthening our company culture through initiatives and policies that promote fairness, equity, and respect for all our team members around the world," said Maureen Pittenger, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Dana.

The rankings are based on a large employer survey and a sample set of more than 37,000 women working in the U.S. for companies that employ at least 1,000 employees. In total, the study collected more than 224,000 reviews of companies in the U.S. that employ at least 1,000 employees, across all industry sectors.

The evaluation and scoring were based on eight key drivers of employee satisfaction: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness, and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

"Running the business the 'right way' begins with ensuring that we always provide a safe, inclusive, and diverse environment for our people," said James Kamsickas, chairman and CEO of Dana Incorporated. "Our commitment to this is evidenced by the recognition we have received from numerous organizations over the past several years. We believe that valuing others and winning together are core to ensuring that all Dana people have equitable opportunities to thrive and reach their full potential."

This latest honor caps a number of third-party recognitions of Dana. The company was previously named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023" by Newsweek, and late last year the magazine selected Dana as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" for the fourth consecutive year.

Last month, Dana was one of only 135 companies globally to be named to the "2023 World's Most Ethical Companies®" list by Ethisphere.

Additionally, the Top Employer Institute recognized Dana operations in Belgium, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States as being a Top Employer, and company operations in Mexico were separately honored by Great Places to Work. In total, these countries represent more than 80 percent of the company's employees and sales.

