buybuy BABY® Exclusive Everlee Glider Among Parents Best for Baby 2023 Winners

UNION, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: BBBY) buybuy BABY, America's leading specialty baby products retailer, today announced that the Everlee Glider with Ottoman by M Design Village, curated for its newly launched, exclusive brand ever & ever™, won a Parents Best for Baby 2023 Award in the Nursery category.

"We are obsessed with bringing our customers experiences and products that make their parenting journeys as seamless as possible," said Patty Wu, EVP and Brand President of buybuy BABY. "We've received amazing customer feedback since launching our ever & ever line, and the Everlee Glider with Ottoman has a 4.6 out of a 5-star rating on our website. We are honored this parent-loved item has been recognized among Parents' esteemed list of Best for Baby 2023 winners."

Available only at buybuy BABY, the attractively priced Everlee Glider with Ottoman combines luxury and comfort for ultimate relaxation and quality time with baby, perfect for soothing both parents and little ones. This popular set boasts a traditional design stylish enough to transition to any room in the home, with quiet metal mechanisms that offer a full range of motion.

The Parents annual Best for Baby awards is a comprehensive list that helps expectant parents build their registries and guide new caretakers figuring out what works for them and their baby.

To select this year's top baby products, Parents' editors, along with 100 caregivers, reviewed and tested more than 300 items across strollers, diapers, highchairs, pacifiers, and more. In addition, nearly 500 parents were surveyed to determine what tried and true products were at the top of their list.

About ever & ever

Available only at buybuy BABY, the new ever & ever collection features high-quality, long-lasting apparel, bedding, furniture and more, reflecting a modern interpretation of classic styles for everyday play, inspired by the sweetness of early childhood. Available in stores, the five-star-rated app and online at buybuybaby.com, ever & ever delivers a fresh take on traditional style and was designed to grow and stay with the family so parents can spend more time savoring life moments that matter most.

About buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY is America's leading specialty baby products retailer, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood - across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, as well as nursery furniture. For more information, visit buybuybaby.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise primarily in the Home and Baby markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

