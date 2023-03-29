Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Steps Up to the Plate as Official Hotel Partner of Minor League Baseball

Multi-year deal brings world's largest hotel franchisor and number one hotel rewards program into 120 ballparks, driving new hotel stays while unlocking one-of-a-kind member experiences

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, today announced a new multi-season partnership with Minor League Baseball. The deal makes Wyndham the Official Hotel Partner of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) with its award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards, becoming MiLB's Official Hotel Loyalty Partner.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is now the Official Hotel Partner of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) with its award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards, MiLB’s Official Hotel Loyalty Partner. Above: Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, in Charlotte, NC. (PRNewswire)

Wyndham chose Minor League Baseball as the program's newest partner based on MiLB's growing popularity, accessibility, and strong synergies between its guests, particularly its rewards members, and MiLB's fan base. For the past five years, Wyndham Rewards has been named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY. Known for championing everyday travelers through its unmatched simplicity and generous rewards, the program offers members unparalleled access to a growing redemption portfolio of more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world.

"Minor League Baseball has been grooming and celebrating the sport's next-generation of stars for decades, all while entertaining fans and helping families make memories that last a lifetime," said Dana Rosenberg, senior vice president of Marketing at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Our partnership brings guests and members closer to something we already know they love, and in doing so, makes it easier than ever for them to unlock new value and experiences with Wyndham and Wyndham Rewards."

Through Wyndham's new relationship with Minor League Baseball, Wyndham Rewards members will soon be able to redeem points for unprecedented access to all that MiLB has to offer, including: tickets to Minor League games, one-of-a-kind experiences such as throwing a first pitch, behind-the-scenes ballpark tours, batting practice field access and more. Benefits are slated to go live later this summer.

"Baseball fans love traveling to see the many ballparks around the country and watching their favorite teams play," said Uzma Rawn, senior vice president, Global Partnerships, Major League Baseball. "When you consider our Minor League Baseball stadiums around the country, on average nearly 20 by Wyndham branded hotels are within a 25-mile radius. It's a partnership that truly fits like a glove."

Wyndham's partnership with Minor League Baseball also includes a series of additional touchpoints designed to raise visibility of the program among fans while simplifying travel to and from their favorite Minor League games. These include a heavy presence at over 8,000 scheduled Minor League games in the form of branded stadium features, sponsorship of Minor League Baseball's Official Ballpark Guides, a robust social and digital media presence, and Wyndham booking links on MiLB.com as well as all 120 Minor League Baseball Club sites. The deal also carries additional benefits for Wyndham franchisees. Notably, official MiLB League travel will now include stays at Wyndham hotels. What's more, franchisees will have access to all team logos, allowing for cross marketing opportunities between hotels and their local Minor League team.

Added Rosenberg, "This is an incredibly rich and detailed partnership, one that brings immense value not just for Wyndham Rewards, but Wyndham's thousands of hotel franchisees who are the heart of everything we do."

Named the number one hotel loyalty program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program offering members a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Free nights start at just 7,500 points per night, while discounted nights start at 1,500 points plus some cash. The program's member levels (status), which are among the most attainable in travel, allow members to unlock benefits like a preferred room, late checkout, accelerated earning, suite upgrades and more.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball's 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball's future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com. Follow MiLB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 843,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers nearly 100 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

