Violife® Teams with Celebrated Chefs

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upfield leading dairy-free cheese brand Violife® has teamed with James Beard Foundation Award-Winning Chef, Michael Solomonov, celebrated chef, James Beard Foundation Award Winner and best-selling author, Gregory Gourdet, Jon Gabel, Pizza Restaurateur, and co-owner of the New York and Miami pizzeria, Zazzy's, and Chef, and author of, Mission Vegan: Wildly Delicious Food for Everyone, Danny Bowien, to help propel plant-based eating by spreading the word about Violife's line of plant-based, dairy-free products and its use in signature recipes.

"As a leader in plant-based and dairy-free cheese, with an impressive roster of pizza-focused cheeses, as well as a growing stable of other cheeses and products such as dairy-free spreads and cream, it's our mission to continue raising awareness for plant-based eating within the foodservice and retail sectors, providing chefs and consumers with more options when dining out or in," said Rachel Waynberg, Sr. Marketing Manager, Foodservice, Violife. "We created this brand ambassador opportunity with that goal in mind and we're very excited to team with these accomplished chefs to continue to elevate Violife products and bring this mission to life."

The chef participants chosen from key culinary markets within the U.S., offer a diverse range of cuisines and are committed to providing non-dairy options on their menus. Established to foster multiple-year relationships with these chefs, they will act as paid brand ambassadors for Violife lending their culinary expertise and influence for the products. "We look forward to working with these celebrated culinary talents benefitting from their expertise, participation in a variety of culinary events and the creation of unique plant-based recipes and other content to promote plant-based eating," said Paul Pendergast, Vice President, Product Development.

About Violife

At Violife, we want everyone to live life to the fullest. Originating from ''vios'', the Greek word for life, Violife means "life squared." We bring people together by making food that everyone can enjoy. Based in Thessaloniki, Greece, Violife has been dedicated to making great-tasting, 100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods since the 1990s. Violife products were created by three friends in Greece who wanted to eat cheese throughout the 100 days of fasting observed under the Greek Orthodox calendar, which prohibits eating dairy products.

About Upfield

At Upfield, our mission is to make people healthier and happier with great-tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. Upfield is the leading producer of plant-based spreads and creams in the U.S., with iconic brands such as Country Crock®, Country Crock® Plant, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® and Imperial®; and since 2020, Violife® following Upfield's acquisition of Arivia. The company is leading in delivering better-for-you products that are great tasting and have superior quality helping it to create a "Better Plant-based Future." For more information, visit www.Upfield.com.

