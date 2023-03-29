CLINIQUE ANNOUNCES SUMMER OF HYDRATION WITH NEW 'PROTECT YOUR GLOW' CAMPAIGN

The skin-first brand celebrates its award-winning moisturizer and the launch of its latest innovation with a robust programming, kicking off in Indio, California

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Clinique is helping consumers protect their glow inside and out with its new campaign, aptly titled "Protect your Glow." Through a series of digital and social moments, and in-person brand activations, Clinique is empowering consumers to combat the effects of daily aggressors and dehydrators utilizing its cutting-edge auto-replenishing moisturizer: Moisture Surge™ 100-Hour, and the NEW Moisture Surge SPF 28 featuring a free radical fighting ingredient: Pro-Vitamin D.

Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator & New Moisture Surge™ Broad Spectrum SPF 28 Sheer Hydrator (PRNewswire)

The campaign kicks off on April 14 in time for the music festivities in Indio, California, where the brand will host two off-site activations. Clinique will extend the efforts and keep the momentum through spring and summer with college campus pool parties and a multi-city pop-up tour.

Through this campaign, the brand is also introducing its groundbreaking cloud-like moisturizer with 360 protection, with sheer SPF – Moisture Surge™ SPF 28. Created with Clinique's exclusive Aloe Bioferment + HA Complex and Pro-Vitamin D, this new moisturizer penetrates deep into the skin's surface for all-day stabilizing hydration. A perfect solution for consumers who want daily protection from dehydrating and aging aggressors.

"We're thrilled to announce the 'Protect Your Glow' campaign and to bring Clinique's leading moisturizer, now available with SPF, to our consumers across the country in new and different ways," said Beth Guastella, VP General Manager, Clinique North America. "This campaign is all about hydration and providing consumers with skincare products that protect their outer glow, while inspiring confidence and affirming their inner glow."

Clinique in Indio, California

For the first time ever, Clinique is hosting a centralized hub for influencers, tastemakers, and attendees to discover the brand's ultimate hydration dimension: the Clinique Hydration House. From Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16, Clinique invites guests to beat the desert heat and reenergize by quenching their skin's thirst with the brand's superstar moisturizers. The activation will include a pool party, one-of-a-kind skincare-inspired installations, photo opportunities, a glow bar, gifting and DJ beats by Coco and Breezy (April 14), Tay James (April 15), and Brittany Sky (April 16).

Clinique will also be the exclusive skincare sponsor for the Day Club Palm Springs pool party series during weekends one and two of the renowned music festival (April 15-16, April 22-23). The ticketed event is open to the public and music festivalgoers, and will feature a moisture bar, gifting stations, photo moments and more.

Clinique on Campus

In April and May, Clinique will host off-campus pool parties in Florida and Arizona, featuring skin prep stations focused on SPF protection and skin hydration, product giveaways, DJ poolside tunes, custom photo moments and more. The brand will also partner with student organizations and tap its college ambassadors across the country to get everyone's glow protected in preparation for the summer.

Clinique Mobile Pop-Ups

Wrapping up the brand's summer of hydration, Clinique is going on the road, bringing its hydration superstar products to consumers in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago via a mobile pop-up truck. Clinique's hydration stations will feature expert skincare consultations, product sampling, photo moments, exclusive giveaways and more.

The brand encourages consumers to protect their glow this summer with their New Moisture Surge SPF28, and its award-winning Moisture Surge 100H – both available in www.clinique.com and retailers nationwide.

Join the conversation of summer of hydration on social media with #CliniqueGlowUp.

