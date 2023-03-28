The Urban League of Greater Cleveland Announces Kevin Clayton as New Board Chair

CLEVELAND, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Clayton, Senior Vice President, Head of Social Impact and Equity for the Rock Entertainment Group, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has been selected as Board Chair of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland (ULGC).

Clayton said he is both honored and humbled to be elected as the Chair of the Urban League. "I recognize that I have an important responsibility to carry the torch of dedicated, servant leadership from the men and women who came before me," said Clayton.

Clayton added that his approach to diversity, equity & inclusion is grounded in a belief that everyone is part of the DEI landscape. ULGC President & CEO Marsha A. Mockabee couldn't agree more. She is thrilled to see Clayton utilize his leadership and in-depth experience to take the Urban League even further.

"Kevin has been such a major contributor since joining the ULGC Board," added Mockabee. "We have seen him up close as he has used his wealth of knowledge, sphere of influence, and relentless commitment to fight for equity, diversity, and inclusion both locally, and nationally."

As Senior VP for the Rock Entertainment Group, Clayton's duties also include overseeing the Cavalier's philanthropic efforts and working with the Cleveland Charge G League, and the Cleveland Monsters Hockey Team.

In addition to serving as the League's Board Chair, Clayton is currently an active board member at Creating Healthier Communities, United Way of Greater Cleveland, Black Sports Professionals, and the City Club of Cleveland. Clayton also serves on the advisory boards for the Greater Cleveland Partnership and the Sports Business Journal.

"I am excited about the future of the Urban League, as we are well-positioned to continue impactful work and service for the Northeast Ohio communities that need our support and voice," said Clayton.

