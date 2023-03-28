Surefire Cyber Appoints Chief People Officer

ELKRIDGE, Md., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber response firm Surefire Cyber announces today the appointment of Jenna Zucali as Chief People Officer. In this role, Jenna will develop and implement recruitment, hiring and retention strategies that support Surefire Cyber's business objectives as well as manage the company's training and professional development.

Surefire Cyber From Response to Resilience (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Surefire Cyber, Jenna served as Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Tetra Defense before the company's acquisition by Artic Wolf Networks. At Tetra Defense, Jenna led recruitment, talent acquisition, training, and cybersecurity apprenticeship rotational programs. Jenna comes to Surefire Cyber with over 20 years' experience in human resources with a specialty in talent acquisition. Her passion for cybersecurity began at Crypsis, where through the hiring of best in class talent, she contributed to organizational growth which led to the company's acquisition by Palo Alto Networks.

Surefire Cyber Founder and CEO Billy Gouveia said: "I am excited to have Jenna join our team. She has a tremendous amount of experience recruiting and training high performing organizations. She will not only drive our recruitment strategy, but also further our culture of excellence by developing the skills and abilities of our talent so we can deliver first class outcomes for our clients and partners."

Jenna said: "I thrilled to be joining Surefire Cyber as Chief People Officer. I believe that investing in people is critical to achieving business goals and driving sustainable growth. I look forward to working with everyone at Surefire Cyber to continue to build a team of exceptional performers and to create a culture where everyone can thrive and contribute to our collective success."

For further information, please contact:

Kimberly Baldoni

kbaldoni@surefirecyber.com

About Surefire Cyber, LLC.

Surefire Cyber delivers swift, strong response to cyber incidents such as ransomware, email compromise, malware, data theft, and other threats with end-to-end response capabilities. Surefire Cyber was founded to provide clients confidence by helping them prepare, respond, and recover from cyber incidents—and to fortify their cyber resilience after an incident.

To learn more, visit http://www.surefirecyber.com or follow Surefire Cyber on LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surefire Cyber