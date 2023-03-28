BankProv Donates Over $300,000 to Charities

AMESBURY, Mass., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv, a future-ready commercial bank that offers technology-driven banking solutions to its clients, has donated more than $300,000 over the last year to charities and non-profit organizations as part of its ongoing commitment to give back to the community.

The Bank has a long-standing tradition of supporting causes that improve the lives of people in need and that help nurture healthy vibrant communities. As a result, it has chosen to donate to a range of organizations that focus on social services, economic development, education, arts and culture.

BankProv's charitable donations and community sponsorships has provided funding to organizations such as Our Neighbors' Table, the Granite State Children's Alliance, Families in Transition, Anna Jaques Hospital and the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association, Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley and Manchester, Cross Roads House, Nourishing the North Shore, and many more.

"We are delighted to be able to contribute to the incredible work that these charities are doing," said Joe Reilly, Co-CEO of BankProv. "Giving is woven into the fabric of who we are, and we strongly believe in the importance of supporting the local communities that we serve and making a real difference in people's lives."

The Bank's charitable giving decisions are made at the local level to provide a meaningful connection to each region. BankProv employees serve the community in many ways from helping businesses, volunteering and sharing their expertise toward good causes of all sizes.

"We would like to express our gratitude to BankProv for providing funds to assist with much needed infrastructure that will help create a centralized food hub for the region," Lyndsey Haight, Executive Director for Our Neighbors' Table.

The Bank's donations will be used to fund a variety of initiatives, including educational programs for underprivileged children, healthcare services, and providing those in need access to food.

About BankProv

BankProv, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products for corporate clients. The Bank is a premier Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and specializes in technology-driven banking solutions to niche markets, including renewable energy, fintech and enterprise value lending. Headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts, BankProv is the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). To learn more about the organization, visit bankprov.com.

