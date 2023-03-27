Parker Taylor Joins Katten's Award-Winning Private Wealth Practice in New York

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Parker F. Taylor has joined the firm as a partner in the Private Wealth practice, continuing the strategic growth of its New York office.

Katten (PRNewsfoto/Katten) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome him to one of the most well-respected private wealth practices in the country."

"Parker is an impressive attorney with a reputation for delivering superior service to his clients and providing them with strategic solutions to help protect their assets," said Joshua S. Rubenstein, national chair of Katten's Private Wealth practice. "We are excited to welcome him to one of the most well-respected private wealth practices in the country."

Taylor advises high-net-worth clients on estate administration and income tax matters, including dealing with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) examinations and appeals. His practice concentrates on multigenerational wealth transfer planning and business succession planning, as well as estate, trust and guardianship administration and controversies. He also focuses on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and estate, gift and generation-skipping tax controversies.

An established thought leader, Taylor frequently offers insight to media, clients and at industry events on various issues related to estate planning, wealth management, tax laws and family offices, and how those areas intersect with digital assets and blockchain. He is licensed to practice law in New York and Florida.

Prior to joining Katten, Taylor served as head of the Private Client Services group at Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, where he had organized estate planning clinics in which attorneys provided pro bono legal services to Holocaust survivors.

"From business succession planning to tax management, Parker is extremely knowledgeable about wealth preservation, which only strengthens Katten's longstanding reputation, particularly in the New York market, as the go-to firm for sophisticated and complex private wealth matters," said Ronni G. Davidowitz, head of Katten's New York Private Wealth practice.

Taylor is the latest partner to join Katten's New York office, which has grown by nearly 30 attorneys over the past year.

Recently named by Citywealth as International Law Firm of the Year and Law Firm of the Year USA, Katten's Private Wealth practice unites three essential components — planning, administration and litigation — on the local, national and international levels, serving clients that include entrepreneurs, executives, beneficiaries, trustees, financial institutions, nonprofits and others.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

Contact:

Jackie Heard

+1.312.902.5450

jackie.heard@katten.com



Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman

+1.312.577.8371

leonor.vivanco-prengaman@katten.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Katten