NUTEX HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE NO SURPRISES ACT

HOUSTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 20 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today provides an update on the No Surprises Act ("NSA").

On March 17, 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") issued new guidance ("Guidance") applicable to the independent dispute resolution ("IDR") process in the NSA effective for payment determinations made on or after February 6, 2023 for items and services furnished on or after October 25, 2022 for plan years (in the individual market, policy years) beginning on or after January 1, 2022. The revisions were put in place to help balance the arbitration process by including the recent Texas Medical Association Court Order and removing "double counting" provisions. From now on, independent arbiters must consider all evidence given to them by the disputing parties, and not just the Qualified Payment Amount (QPA).

Under the Guidance, Certified IDR Entities now must consider:

QPA(s) for the applicable year for the qualified IDR item or service; and

other information submitted by a party as long as it does not contain prohibited factors.

Generally, parties may submit additional information regarding any of the circumstances of the services provided. Under the Guidance, the certified IDR entity now must consider all information submitted to determine the appropriate payment rate. Previously, there was a rebuttable presumption that the QPA was the appropriate payment amount, and the IDR entity was not required to consider any additional factors. This news comes as a major win for Nutex Health and other providers' quest to make the arbitration process more equitable and straightforward.

After being suspended for services rendered after October 25, 2022, IDR entities have been instructed to resume payments. Now that the IDR process is reopened for all claims, arbiters can start making headway on the backlog.

"Nutex has always advocated for a fair payment system to providers so that we can continue to deliver high quality, efficient care to our patients. Having the insurers take into account all other factors, and not just the QPA, for provider payments is a major step forward, and better aligns with the original intent of the NSA," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 19 facilities in 8 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

