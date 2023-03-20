Cambrian Bio Appoints Health Policy Veteran Adrienne Hallett as Vice President of Global Policy and Strategic Initiatives

With over 25 years' health policy experience, her focus will be expanding the approval and adoption of Cambrian's products as preventative medicines around the world

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating and preventing chronic diseases of aging, today announces the appointment of Adrienne Hallett as Vice President of Global Policy and Strategic Initiatives. In this new role, Hallett will be working with foundations, government institutions and other groups for investment into Cambrian Bio's pipeline and gaining approval to launch primary prevention trials.

Hallett has over 25 years of health policy experience at the highest levels of the US government. She previously served as the Associate Director for Legislative Policy and Analysis for the National Institutes of Health, the world's largest funder of biomedical research, where she garnered congressional support to launch national initiatives including the All of Us Research Program, the Cancer MoonshotSM, and the Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative, among others. She briefly served as an advisor to the Biden White House on the establishment of ARPA-H and the launch of a national initiative to eliminate Hepatitis C. Prior to that, she served on the Appropriations Committee of the US Senate as a lead negotiator for funding of public health and research programs. She has drafted dozens of US health laws, including portions of the Affordable Care Act relating to prevention policies and programs. She holds a master's degree in theological studies from Vanderbilt Divinity School with a concentration in ethics.

In this role, Hallett will lead Cambrian Bio's efforts to create markets for preventive pharmaceuticals by developing strategic partnerships with key stakeholders and advocate for shifts in global public and private payment policies related to healthy longevity. Hallett will engage across Cambrian Bio's operations and companies to envision and implement product-specific strategies designed to increase the availability of Cambrian Bio's products worldwide. This includes early-stage de-risking approaches and post-approval marketing to third party payers. This role will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, James Peyer.

"Preventing and treating diseases of aging is of paramount importance for the economies of the world, but mostly for the daily struggles of the families affected," said Hallett. "Ensuring government policies keep pace with science gives individuals as well as their families the gift of time. I'm thrilled to be joining the Cambrian Bio team and to help them continue to utilize cutting edge technologies to prove the age-old maxim that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

"I'm honored that Adrienne has chosen to join us at Cambrian Bio in this new role and will be able to provide her valuable insights regarding policy and our strategic initiatives moving forward as an organization," said James Peyer, PhD, CEO of Cambrian Bio. "This is a very important milestone for the company as we continue to evolve and forge our path to successfully treat and prevent the chronic diseases of aging."

Cambrian Bio recently unveiled two new pipeline companies: Isterian Biotech and Amplifier Therapeutics, with more announcements to come later in 2023. To learn more, please visit www.cambrianbio.com.

About Cambrian Bio

Cambrian Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on treating and preventing chronic diseases of aging. Cambrian Bio is building therapeutics that increase health span - the period of life spent in good health. As a Distributed Development Company, Cambrian Bio advances multiple scientific breakthroughs, and through this multi-asset approach it attracts top caliber R&D experts as well as experienced business leaders that many single asset early-stage biotech's are unable to access. Cambrian Bio's approach is to develop interventions that treat specific diseases first, then deploy them as preventative medicines to improve the overall quality of life during aging. To date, Cambrian Bio has more than a dozen novel therapeutics in its pipeline. For more information, please visit https://www.cambrianbio.com/ or follow us on Twitter @CambrianBio and LinkedIn.

