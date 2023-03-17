"A-GAME" NAMED THE OFFICIAL SPORTS DRINK OF THE MINTO US OPEN PICKLEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

A-GAME Beverages, Inc. is proud to sponsor A-GAME Singles Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME Beverage, Inc., maker of the ultimate hydration beverage, has partnered with the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships as the official sports drink of the largest and most prestigious pickleball tournament in the world. A-GAME is also the lead sponsor for A-GAME Singles Sunday.

A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout.

"Supporting athletes of all levels to perform at their best and achieve their highest goals is part of our DNA. We've watched this sport grow in popularity and we're excited to be part of the fun and competitive world of pickleball," Randall F. Greene, chief executive officer and co-founder, A-GAME Beverages, Inc. said.

As part of the sponsorship, A-GAME beverages will be available in concession stands throughout the facility, and A-GAME will have a sampling tent open during A-GAME Singles Sunday and throughout the championship games.

"Our players bring their "A" game every time they step onto the pickleball court, so it's only fitting that we partner with A-GAME to provide our athletes and fans with the ultimate hydration beverage," said Chris Evon, co-founder of the US OPEN Pickleball Championships.

A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with 8 essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, pure Icelandic glacier water, and a variety of delicious, innovative flavors.

The US OPEN Pickleball sponsorship adds to the brand's growing list of connections to the world of sports. A-GAME is also in its second year of a multi-year contract as the lead sponsor of the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series held at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball All-Star, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor and Board of Directors member, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera and professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

For Media Inquiries, please contact Lisa Leet at lleet@drinkagame.com.

About the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships

Spirit Promotions is responsible for creating and running the Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida. The OPEN was founded in 2016. The 7-day event is a world class, international event, which attracts the best players in the sport, as well as Pickleball enthusiasts of all ages and ability levels. The OPEN is known as the Biggest Pickleball Party in the World. For more information, please visit www.usopenpickleballchampionship.com

