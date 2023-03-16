Heartland Votes

The Dallas Opera Announces 2023/2024 Season featuring World Premiere of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Published: Mar. 16, 2023

plus 3 New-to-Dallas Productions, Lawrence Brownlee in Recital, and
Mainstage Livestreams

Subscription Renewals Begin Today
New Subscriptions On Sale Wednesday, April 19

DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Opera's 2023/2024 Season was announced today by Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director, and Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director.

The company enters their 66th Mainstage Season with a highly anticipated world premiere production of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly and three new-to-Dallas productions: Puccini's Tosca, R. Strauss' Elektra, and Gounod's Romeo and Juliet. The last performance of each will be livestreamed exclusively on www.thedallasopera.TV on a pay-what-you're-able basis with a $9.99 minimum ticket price.

Anticipated annual favorites include the Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital, featuring opera superstar Lawrence BrownleeThe People's Choice Concert, a free, season-opening community concert; Family Shows for all ages; the National Vocal Competition; and The Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert.

Crescendo, Dallas Opera's newest membership initiative, heads into its second season and is now accepting current member renewals and new member registrations. The under 45 program's $60 membership includes two complimentary tickets to the 2023/2024 Season, additional ticket discounts, pre-show mixers, special event invitations, and behind-the-scenes access.

"We are thrilled to bring three new-to-Dallas productions and a long-awaited world premiere to our audiences, both near and far, in the 2023/2024 Mainstage Season," said General Director and CEO Ian Derrer. "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly is the remarkable true story of a man whose determination leads to one of the most poignant memoirs ever written. We are honored to bring this story to our stage for the first time anywhere. This season also brings a host of exciting Dallas Opera debuts including tenor Joseph Calleja, soprano Golda Shultz, tenor Long Long, and soprano Marjorie Owens."

"In an exciting continuation from last season, we will livestream the last performance of all four mainstage productions," Derrer continued. "Our commitment to bringing world-class opera to audiences, wherever they may be, is as strong as ever. Making these performances available on a pay-what-you're-able basis keeps our artform accessible to all viewers."

The Dallas Opera kicks off the 2023/2024 Mainstage Season with Puccini's high drama Tosca featuring "Honey-tone tenor" (The New York TimesJoseph Calleja in his highly anticipated Dallas Opera debut. Calleja is joined by the "impressive" (Das OpernglasEwa Płonka as the lovelorn Tosca and Cardiff Singer of the World Gihoon Kim, in his Dallas Opera debut, as the conniving Scarpia. The production from Cincinnati Opera has original direction from Jose Maria Condemi and is directed by Andrew Nienaber, in his company debut, with set and costume design by Robert Perdziola. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus. (October 13, 15(m), 18, and 21 (also livestreamed), 2023.)

The world premiere Dallas Opera production of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly takes to the Winspear Opera House stage with a powerhouse cast led by Grammy Award-winner Lucas Meachem as Jean-Dominique Bauby. Composed by Joby Talbot (Everest) to a libretto by Gene Scheer (Moby-Dick, Everest) and directed by Leonard Foglia (Moby-DickEverest), Jean-Dominique's true story of strength, determination, and the desire for connection comes to life. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, tenor Richard Croft, soprano Deanna Breiwick, bass Kevin Burdette, soprano Andriana Chuchman, and tenor Andrew Bidlack lend their voices to those closest to Bauby. Based on his imaginative and poignant memoir, this world premiere will draw you in from the first note. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts The Dallas Opera Orchestra. (November 3, 5(m), 8, and 11 (also livestreamed), 2023.)

"To conduct a world premiere production as inspiring as The Diving Bell and the Butterfly is an extraordinary and rare opportunity," said Music Director Emmanuel Villaume. "It is important to offer our audiences new and exciting pieces, while also remembering the music we know and love. I find it just as thrilling to revisit those productions, as I do immersing myself into a new score. This season has it all and we cannot wait to make music in the Winspear once again."

R. Strauss' thrilling Elektra returns to The Dallas Opera for only the second time in company history, last performed over 25 years ago. "Fast-rising American soprano" (Opera News) and Dallas Opera's 2002 Vocal Competition winner Marjorie Owens makes her Dallas Opera debut in the iconic title role, and "operatic superstar" (USA TodayDenyce Graves makes her highly anticipated role debut as Elektra's murderous mother, Klytämnestra. Soprano Angela Meade joins the starry cast as Chrysothemis, as well as Alfred Walker, in his Dallas Opera debut, as Orest, and Dallas Opera favorite Clifton Forbis as Aegisth. This production from Lyric Opera of Chicago has original direction from Sir David McVicar and is directed by Nick Sandys, in his company debut, with set and costume designs by John Macfarlane. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus. (February 9, 11(m), 14, and 17 (also livestreamed), 2024.)

A love story for the ages, Gounod's Romeo and Juliet features two of the biggest Dallas Opera debuts this season: tenor Long Long brings "a voice one could happily listen to all day" (Seen and Heard International) to the lovestruck Romeo with "silky tone" (The New York Times) soprano Golda Schultz, fresh off a triumph at the Metropolitan Opera, as Juliet. Opera legend Donnie Ray Albert returns to The Dallas Opera as Lord Capulet in this new-to-Dallas co-production with Houston Grand Opera and The Atlanta Opera. Nicole Paiement, the Martha R. and Preston A. Peak Principal Guest Conductor, leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus, and Romain Gilbert directs, in his Dallas Opera debut. (March 1, 3(m), 6, and 9 (also livestreamed), 2024.)

Kick off the season with The Dallas Opera's annual FREE People's Choice Concert on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 7:30pm, at the Winspear Opera House. Ticket registration will be announced closer to the date.

Family Shows are back! These special performances are designed for audiences aged 3 and up and are sung in English. Both shows are under 60 minutes (with no intermission!) and all seating is general admission at the Winspear Opera House. Join us in the fall and spring of the 2023/2024 Season for afternoon performances of The Billy Goats Gruff, performed with piano accompaniment (October 14, 2023, and March 10, 2024), and Pépito, performed with The Dallas Opera Orchestra (November 12, 2023, and March 2, 2024.)

The audience favorite Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital returns to the Moody Performance Hall on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 2:00pm, and will feature international star tenor Lawrence Brownlee. As one of "the finest, most sky-scraping bel canto tenors," (The New York Times) Brownlee's first appearance with the company is sure to captivate from beginning to end. Brownlee will be accompanied by renowned pianist Myra Huang.

The opera world's most brilliant young conductors take the podium on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 7:30pm, for an evening of opera selections featuring The Dallas Opera Orchestra at The Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert. Dallas Opera's Hart Institute, launched in 2015, is an artistic and leadership program that builds and advances the careers of women conductors with the talent and drive to pursue major positions with opera companies worldwide. The only program of its kind in the world, the institute seeks to address the extreme gender imbalance of leadership on the podium.

The National Vocal Competition sees its return as the search continues for the best-of-the-best young talent from across the country. Finalists, accompanied by The Dallas Opera Orchestra, will compete on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 7:30pm, on the Winspear Opera House stage for a chance to be discovered and win cash prizes.

Subscription renewals for the 2023/2024 Season are available now with new subscriptions available starting Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Subscription packages start at $89 for all four operas, with family shows and the Titus Recital available as add-ons before single tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, 2023.

THE DALLAS OPERA'S 2023/2024 SEASON

FREE!
The People's Choice Concert

PERFORMANCE DATE
Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 7:30pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Tosca by Giacomo Puccini
Emmanuel Villaume, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Production from Cincinnati Opera
Sung in Italian with English Titles

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, October 13, 2023, at 8:00pm (The Linda and Mitch Hart Opening Night Performance)
Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 2:00pm
Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 7:30pm
Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)

Tosca               
Ewa Płonka      

Original Director       
Jose Maria Condemi           



Cavaradossi   
Joseph Calleja*         

Revival Director        
Andrew Nienaber* 



Scarpia                   
Gihoon Kim*

Set & Costume Designer
Robert Perdziola   



Sacristan
Darren Drone*                   

Lighting Designer      
Thomas Hase              



Spoletta           
Thomas Cilluffo*




Angelotti           
Andrew Potter*




Sciarrone           
Prosper Makhanya


________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Family Opera
The Billy Goats Gruff
Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gaetano Donizetti, and Gioachino Rossini

Sung in English and performed with piano accompaniment

PERFORMANCE DATES

Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 2:00pm
Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 2:00pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

WORLD PREMIERE
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly composed by Joby Talbot to a libretto by Gene Scheer
Emmanuel Villaume, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra

A new production from The Dallas Opera
Sung in English with English Titles

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, November 3, 2023, at 7:30pm
Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00pm
Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7:30pm
Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)

Jean-Dominique Bauby   
Lucas Meachem 

Director           
Leonard Foglia  



Abbe Faria
Richard Croft

Set & Projection Designer
Elaine McCarthy    



Sylvie                   
Sasha Cooke

Costume Designer             
David Woolard



Claude              
Deanna Breiwick   

Lighting Designer      
Russell Champa



Papinou                              
Kevin Burdette




Sandrine/Mercedes
Andriana Chuchman               




Doctor             
Andrew Bidlack


________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Family Opera
Pépito by Jacques Offenbach
Based on the integral edition of the opera by Michael Kaye

Sung in English and performed with The Dallas Opera Orchestra

PERFORMANCE DATES

Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 2:00pm
Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 2:00pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital
Lawrence Brownlee, Tenor
Myra Huang, Pianist

PERFORMANCE DATE

Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 2:00pm
Moody Performance Hall

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert

PERFORMANCE DATE

Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 7:30pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Elektra by Richard Strauss
Emmanuel Villaume, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Production from Lyric Opera of Chicago
Sung in German with English Titles

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, February 9, 2024, at 7:30pm
Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2:00pm
Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 7:30pm
Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)

Elektra           
Marjorie Owens*             

Original Director      
Sir David McVicar 



Chrysothemis                     
Angela Meade

Revival Director       
Nick Sandys*



Klytämnestra                     
Denyce Graves

Set & Costume Designer  
John Macfarlane*



Orest                                   
Alfred Walker*




Aegisth                               
Clifton Forbis




The Overseer       
Alexandra Loutsion*




Tutor of Orest                     
Kyle Albertson*




First Maidservant               
Gretchen Krupp*




Second Maidservant         
Kristen Choi




Third Maidservant             
Lindsay Kate Brown




Fourth Maidservant           
Laura Wilde




Fifth Maidservant     
Meghan Kasanders*




The Confidant       
Jocelyn Hansen




The Trainbearer       
Megan Moore*




A Young Servant               
Jordan Hammons*




An Old Servant                 
Allen Michael Jones*


________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Romeo and Juliet by Charles Gounod
Nicole Paiement, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Co-production with Houston Grand Opera and The Atlanta Opera
Sung in French with English Titles

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday, March 1, 2024, at 7:30pm
Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 2:00pm
Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 7:30pm
Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)

Romeo         
Long Long*      

Director         
Romain Gilbert*



Juliet 
Golda Schultz*                     

Original Set Designer   
John Conklin



Friar Laurence 
Raymond Aceto               

Co-set Designer       
Julia Noulin-Mérat*



Stephano             
Emily Sierra*

Costume Designer     
Gregory Gale*



Mercutio                   
Eugene Villanueva*

Lighting Designer     
Thomas Hase



Benvolio           
Nathan Bowles*




Gertrude           
Claudia Chapa*




Lord Capulet         
Donnie Ray Albert




Tybalt             
Andrew Turner*




Count Paris         
Erik Earl Larson




Gregorio           
Navasard Hakobyan*




Duke of Verona       
Kevin Thompson* 


________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

National Vocal Competition

PERFORMANCE DATE

Friday, March 8, 2024, at 7:30pm

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

All performances take place at the Winspear Opera House unless noted.
*The Dallas Opera debut
Programs and artists subject to change

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2023/2024 Season Sponsor: Mary Anne Cree, in memory of Rosine Smith Sammons

The Dallas Opera is supported, in part, by funds from:
the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture; the Texas Commission on the Arts;
and the National Endowment for the Arts.

American Airlines is the official airline of The Dallas Opera.
Lexus is the official vehicle of The Dallas Opera.
Advertising support from The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas Opera is a proud member of OPERA America.

Photo: Lucas Meachem as Jean-Dominique Bauby by Joe Mazza/BRAVELUX

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About The Dallas Opera

One of the leading opera companies in the country, The Dallas Opera has an extraordinary legacy of world-class productions and thrilling premieres featuring the greatest operatic artists of our time. Inaugurated in 1957 with a concert featuring the incomparable Maria Callas, TDO is known for the notable U.S. debuts of a host of legendary artists including Plácido Domingo, Dame Joan Sutherland, Jon Vickers, Franco Zeffirelli, and Sir David McVicar. The company has long been an industry leader and innovator through groundbreaking initiatives including the Hart Institute for Women Conductors, TDO Network, free public simulcasts, acclaimed art song recitals, the national vocal competition, special concerts, and outstanding family and award-winning education programs. TDO's home is the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District. As one of the largest performing arts employers in North Texas, TDO is proudly committed to diversity, both onstage and off, and is a major contributor to the economic vitality and international cultural reputation of this region.

