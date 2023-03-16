Alliant International University Launches School of Nursing and Health Sciences

PHOENIX, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University today announced that it is expanding its professional practice offerings to include programs in nursing and health sciences. The Alliant School of Nursing and Health Sciences (SNHS), based in Phoenix, Arizona, will initially offer two programs: Pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Master of Science in Nursing: Direct-Entry (MSN- DE).

Alliant's nursing students will be prepared through a model of scholarship paired with practice. They will gain expertise in the new state-of-the-art facility with various simulation labs, fully equipped classrooms, and the latest technological tools to help them develop the skills they need to succeed. Students will also be working with several partners including hospitals and leading healthcare institutions in Phoenix. Through these partnerships, they will gain hands-on experience in varied specialties including critical care, mental health care, long-term care, and pediatrics while serving their future patients and communities.

"At Alliant, we are proud of our role as one of the nation's leading preparers of professional psychologists. Launching the School of Nursing and Health Sciences seemed a logical next step. These new programs will aid in our mission to bridge the gap between mental and physical health— We believe they are both equally important and inextricably linked," said Andy Vaughn, President and CEO of the Alliant International University System. "We will be seeking opportunities for partnership between our new School of Nursing and Health Sciences and our longstanding schools of Professional Psychology and Education in order to prepare effective, culturally competent healthcare professionals who will serve in some of the most needed roles in our communities."

"We are excited to be launching nursing programs that will prepare students for the changing healthcare landscape. By focusing on the development of clinical reasoning skills and clinical judgment through evidence-based practice alongside vital relational skills, we will help our students connect with their patients," said Sherrie Palmieri, Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. "We expect to educate our students in the art and science of nursing, preparing them to be competent AND caring."

The School of Nursing and Health Sciences will be joining Alliant's network of professional practice schools including the California School of Professional Psychology and the California School of Education. The Phoenix campus will be the ninth Alliant campus, joining locations like San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, CA.

Alliant will be hosting a Grand Opening event for the new school and campus in Phoenix on Thursday, March 30 to include tours, medical simulations, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and reception.

