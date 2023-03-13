ANYWHERE CELEBRATES 12TH YEAR AS ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®

Anywhere is once again the only residential real estate leader honored by Ethisphere® for demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

MADISON, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced its recognition for the 12th year in a row as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. The list is presented by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices and this year features 135 honorees spanning across 19 countries and 46 industries. Anywhere is the only residential real estate company included on the list.

"Excellence and doing what's right are core principles for Anywhere given our substantial role in supporting one of life's most meaningful and significant transactions: buying and selling a home," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere chief executive officer and president. "I am proud that Anywhere consistently achieves the World's Most Ethical Companies designation, a tribute to our people's strong commitment to leading with integrity as we work together with our affiliated agents and franchise owners to empower everyone's next move."

"We're incredibly proud to be named to the World's Most Ethical Companies list for an impressive twelfth consecutive year," said Shacara Delgado, Anywhere chief ethics and compliance officer. "This award is a complete reflection of our employees' dedication to honesty, integrity, fairness, diversity, and ethics, which allows Anywhere to challenge the status quo in our commitment to support ethical business practices in all aspects of the home buying and selling process and within our company."

In addition to its robust Ethics and Compliance program, Anywhere is focused on ethics, diversity, and integrity, which is evident through various initiatives and accolades including:

More information about Anywhere and its commitment to integrity and its dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2022 Anywhere Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Anywhere for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, supporting approximately 1.2 million home transactions in 2022. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 195,000 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for twelve consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

