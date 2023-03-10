Award-Winning Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brand, Drink Monday, Shatters Sales Projections, Breaks 1,000 Retail Door Milestone and Announces New Retail Partnerships with Total Wine and Drizly

Launches $3M Raise to Continue to Fuel Notable Ongoing Growth

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drink Monday , award-winning non-alcoholic beverage brand, is pleased to announce a truly momentous start to 2023 across various facets of their business in areas including but not limited to sales, distribution, press, and product design accolades…

Record-Breaking Sales

Crossed $9M in lifetimes sales

Record sales for the Dry January season

Record sales for any one month period

Continued Breakthrough in Retail and Online Partnerships

Crossed 1000 retail door milestone mark

Launched on Drizly in select initial market (SF, LA and NY) in select initial market (SF, LA and NY)

Approved in Total Wine in 14 Authorized Markets (CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, LA, MD, MA, MN, NV, TN, TX, WA)

Recent Accolades and Recognition

3 new medals awarded for packaging design by the Beverage Tasting Institute

Coverage by The Dieline for outstanding design

Dry January media coverage from over 30 notable outlets yielding ~10M views

"Dry January this year elevated our emerging category from a trend to a true lifestyle movement," states newly-appointed CEO Ken Young. Young continues, "We're bullish on growth as our category continues to show up in new places and we expand into traditional brick-and-mortar channels while maintaining our strong digital footprint."

In an ongoing effort to ensure the business is being led by the best and brightest as they head into a new and exciting chapter , Monday announces the appointment of a fully stacked Board of Directors. See below for the breakdown of all currently held seats:

"As Monday continues its ascent to the top of the non-alc category, it was clear that some added firepower was needed to support Ken's growth plans for expansion and acceleration. Enter our next level Board. Each Director brings their exceptional background, experience, and superpowers to the table all in the name of elevating our brand to new heights," states Chris Boyd, Founder and Chairman.

In order to support Monday's continued business expansion plans, the company is currently looking for strategic growth capital, with plans to launch both a crowdfunding initiative and Series A capital raise in the near future.

About Drink Monday

Founded in 2019 by six San Diego entrepreneurs, Monday was created to serve people proper adult beverages without the alcohol. Their flagship range of award winning non-alcoholic spirits includes Monday Gin, Monday Whiskey, and Monday Mezcal. Monday's spirits provide the look, feel, and most importantly - taste - of a top-shelf cocktail minus the alcohol many are taking a break from. Monday's spirits are not only alcohol-free, but support a wide variety of healthy lifestyles with its zero-calorie, no carbs, zero sugar, Vegan, gluten-free, and Big-8 allergen-free profile.

Monday's spirits were made for those who want an adult beverage experience with zero downside. To learn more, visit www.drinkmonday.co .

