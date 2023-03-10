ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S FREE-STREAMING SERVICE LOCAL NOW WINS DIGIDAY 'BEST STREAMING SERVICE' AWARD

Digiday Names Local Now "Best Streaming Service"

Over Streaming Competitors, Hulu, Paramount+ and Tubi

ATLANTA, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Group's Local Now – the leading FREE streaming service for local news and entertainment in America – was named 2023's "Best Streaming Service" by the Digiday Video and TV Awards. Local Now takes the win over streaming competitors Hulu, Paramount+ and Tubi.

Digiday noted Local Now's focus on local news, weather and event information and highlighted the free-streaming service's appeal to cord cutters and streamers migrating away from traditional platforms to watch free local television.

"We are honored that Digiday has awarded Local Now as Best Streaming Service and we are thrilled that our amazing free-streaming platform is being recognized as a leader in the streaming industry," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Local Now parent company, Allen Media Group. "Local Now is the leader in local news with the most local channels of any free streaming platform with thousands of free movies and documentaries. We are committed to delivering best-in-class local programming and entertainment for FREE and will continue expanding our streaming footprint globally."

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 18,500 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices. (www.LocalNow.com)

ABOUT LOCAL NOW

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather, and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com.

