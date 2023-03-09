XT.COM Lists 3 VNX Stablecoins: VEUR, VCHF, and VNXAU

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is excited to announce the addition of VEUR, VCHF, and VNXAU to its platform in the innovation zone. VEUR/USDT , VEUR/BTC , VEUR/ETH , VCHF/USDT , VCHF/BTC , VCHF/ETH , VNXAU/USDT , VNXAU/BTC , and VNXAU/ETH trading pairs are now available for trading from 2023-03-07 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit these stablecoins for trading since 2023-03-06 10:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals are open at 2023-03-08 10:00 (UTC).

VEUR, VCHF, and VNXAU are stablecoins created to support the new web3 digital asset infrastructure, and generated by a token generator licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein, thus maintaining the highest level of regulatory compliance.

VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) are stablecoins that reference respectively Euro and the Swiss Franc. VNX Gold (VNXAU) is the first European multichain token fully backed by physical gold representing individual ownership of the gold.

VEUR, VCHF, and VNXAU aim to provide a much-needed solution to the problem of volatility in cryptocurrencies. These stablecoins can be used as a medium of exchange, for payments, and for trading on both centralized and decentralized crypto asset exchanges. Additionally, VEUR, VCHF, and VNXAU can play a significant role in the emerging DeFi ecosystem, which is quickly becoming an alternative to traditional financial services. By offering cost efficiency, transparency, interoperability, and decentralization, stablecoins like VEUR, VCHF, and VNXAU can unlock the potential of DeFi for more users around the world.

About VNX

VNX is a Liechtenstein-based company registered by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) that is developing a more secure and reliable infrastructure for global transactions by introducing gold-backed and fiat stablecoins. VNX aims to bring real value assets to the DeFi market, which is becoming a popular alternative to the traditional financial sector. While DeFi offers cost efficiency, transparency, interoperability, user experience flexibility, decentralization, and autonomous governance, many investors stay away from DeFi due to volatile tokens with uncertain value. VNX aims to unlock the potential of the DeFi market for more users by introducing assets with real value.

"As VEUR, VCHF, and VNXAU make their debut on our trading platform, XT.COM is poised to help revolutionize the stablecoin landscape. Our commitment to unparalleled trading experiences remains unwavering," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform , XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Besides, extensive selections of crypto futures trading products are available on XT.COM as well. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

