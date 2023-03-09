Tomahawk Robotics Adds KxM to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Robotics, the leading innovator of common control solutions for robotics, is proud to announce the availability of their edge processor, KxM, in the Azure Certified Device program. The KxM has been tested for functionality and interoperability, ensuring that KxM is compatible with the Microsoft reference configuration. This will enable customers to get their edge solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Azure applications.

KxM provides users with a ruggedized platform to ingest large amounts of data for high-speed body-worn computation at the tactical edge, reduce cognitive load, and fuse raw intelligence data for real time decision making. (PRNewswire)

The KxM provides users with a ruggedized platform to ingest large amounts of data for high-speed body-worn computation at the tactical edge, reduce cognitive load, and fuse raw intelligence data to enable real-time decision-making. Compatible with the Nett Warrior architecture, the KxM can host a federated TAK/ATAK server while performing AI-based video classification.

"Having KxM included in the Azure Certified Device program gives our customers the ability to accelerate their edge compute projects. The KxM is designed to solve the difficult problems of tactical networking, while providing next-generation AI-enhanced capabilities for the modern warfighter," said Colin Brodmerkel, Sr. Business Development Manager for Tomahawk Robotics. "Being in the Azure ecosystem, our customers will be able to reduce the effort required to implement their unique solutions and assist in their digital transformation initiatives to quickly and securely collect, process, and transmit data at the tactical edge."

About Microsoft Azure Certified Devices

In the pursuit of simplifying and accelerating IoT projects, companies are looking for effective ways to choose and connect the right set of devices, assets, or sensors to the cloud. To jumpstart IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility, and usability. By choosing an Azure-certified device, you can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with Azure IoT.

About Tomahawk Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world safe and more secure. Our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multi-domain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world.

