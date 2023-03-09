For SupplyHouse.com, 1000 Employees Means 1000 Reasons to Celebrate

Despite a slowing economy, the e-commerce company is still finding ways to grow

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While some of the world's largest brands are off to a slow start in 2023, one Long Island company is still finding ways to overcome obstacles and reasons to celebrate success.

"We create a safe work environment to grow and innovate"

SupplyHouse.com, a national leader in distributing plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies, recently kicked off a week-long celebration after hiring their 1000th employee. Festivities for the 4-digit milestone included a company-wide spirit week featuring giveaways, trivia, and even a live magic show.

Their continued expansion is part of a decades-long trend for SupplyHouse. The number of employees at the company has more than doubled since 2020, and they're projecting strong revenue growth for the twentieth consecutive year.

What's SupplyHouse.com's secret to not only staying on track, but continuing to grow in the face of adversity? "The passion for innovation and high levels of teamwork and collaboration is unmatched," said SupplyHouse.com Director of Customer Experience, Kristine DiGeronimo. "We create a safe work environment where ideas are encouraged, and questions are embraced to challenge each other to grow and innovate. I'm grateful to be part of this incredible team and can't wait to see what the future holds for SupplyHouse!"

SupplyHouse.com is still actively hiring and doesn't currently have any plans of slowing down in the future. Although for this week, they're taking a moment to pause and celebrate their 1000-employee milestone.

About SupplyHouse.com:

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with 4 fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. Relying on their core values of generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork (or GRIT) SupplyHouse.com aims to foster a dynamic and tightly knit culture where new ideas are listened to and appreciated. If you'd like to join their team of over 1000 diverse and self-motivated individuals, visit their careers page at www.supplyhouse.com/careers.

