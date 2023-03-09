Purolator to make single largest network investment in its 60-year history

Company plans to invest $1 billion in fleet decarbonization to achieve 2030 emissions goals

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today Purolator announced it expects to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify its Canadian network over the next seven years. This includes a plan to purchase more than 3,500 fully electric last-mile delivery vehicles and the electrification of more than 60 terminals across Canada.

Purolator's investment in environmental sustainability, including the electrification of 60 per cent of its fleet, is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2030 by 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Purolator's investment in environmental sustainability, including the electrification of 60 per cent of its fleet, is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2030 by 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

This commitment also marks the largest network investment in Purolator's 63-year history, with more than $100 million to be invested in 2023 alone.

"Purolator was the first Canadian courier to launch fully electric curbside-delivery trucks nationally. Our ambition is to be the greenest courier company in Canada, and with this investment, Purolator will take yet another important step toward a more sustainable future and healthier planet," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "We've set ambitious goals for ourselves and are working with our customers and partners every day to reduce our carbon footprint and protect our environment."

Fleet electrification program in 2023/2024

Purolator expects to add over 100 all-electric vehicles to its fleet this year and an additional 150 in 2024. This new fleet comprises Ford E-Transit™, Motiv Power Systems EPIC4 and BrightDrop Zevo 600 models. The company chose these partners based on their ability to deliver market-leading technology and operational support and to meet Purolator's unique transportation needs serving markets across Canada.

This month, Purolator will begin deploying 25 Ford E-Transit vans in London, Ont.; Richmond, B.C.; and Quebec City. A further 55 Motiv and 15 BrightDrop models, along with several low-speed vehicles and electric cargo bikes (e-bikes), will be added later this year.

Commitment to environmental sustainability

Purolator set a 2030 science-based goal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 42 per cent and put the company on a path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company will achieve this goal by electrifying 60 per cent of its last-mile delivery vehicles and investing in alternative-fuels and low-carbon technologies. It also plans to reduce emissions from electricity by 100 per cent through the use of renewable sources and by diverting more than 70 per cent of its waste from landfill.

Purolator's journey to going green

2005 – Begins journey to reduce fleet emissions with the introduction of more than 500 hybrid-electric vehicles into its fleet.

2020 – Starts Vancouver , Montreal and Toronto , and low-speed vehicles operate in Vancouver and Montreal .) – Starts piloting all-electric vehicles with e-bikes and low-speed vehicles. (E-bikes currently operate inand, and low-speed vehicles operate inand.)

2021 – Becomes the – Becomes the first Canadian courier company to launch fully electric delivery vans.

2022 – Introduces Canada . – Introduces Urban Quick Stop mini hubs in several urban centres across

For more information on Purolator's sustainability initiatives, visit purolator.com/environment.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is Canada's leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit purolator.com.

(CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

(CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Purolator Logo (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

