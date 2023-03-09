Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital West, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Knoxville, Tennessee

The hospital is a joint venture between Covenant Health and Encompass Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Health and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announce the opening of Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital West, a 51-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 101 Fort Sanders West Boulevard in Knoxville, Tennessee. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospitals (PRNewswire)

Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital West features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym, an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and two dayrooms. In addition to the new hospital, the former Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center at Covenant Health's Fort Sanders location in downtown Knoxville is now serving patients in a newly renovated space. As part of the joint venture, Covenant Health and Encompass Health renovated the downtown rehabilitation center to become a 22-bed hospital-in-hospital structure, including converting all semi-private rooms to private rooms. It has been renamed Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital Fort Sanders.

"We are excited to begin serving patients at our new state-of-the-art hospital and renovated location at Fort Sanders, both of which will help patients recover from their injury or illness and find the confidence to move back to a more independent life," said Jennifer Steely, CEO of both Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital locations. "The addition of this new hospital will allow even more individuals in the Knoxville area and beyond to receive specialized care, close to home. Every detail was created with our patients in mind. The one-story building design helps with accessibility of getting patients to different treatment and non-treatment areas within the hospital, and our freestanding hospital allows for easier transfers from other facilities and more convenient access for families and visitors."

Both specialized hospital locations will provide care for individuals in Knoxville and the surrounding region through comprehensive physical rehabilitation services, including physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. Patients will receive a minimum of three hours per day of therapy for five days each week, 24-hour nursing care, access to advanced technologies and frequent visits by a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician during their stay.

"Covenant Health's mission is to improve the quality of life in our region through better health. Since its opening in 1978, the Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center has provided expert, compassionate care to thousands of patients. Our partnership with Encompass Health will continue that legacy with the opening of these two outstanding hospitals and through the excellent care teams at both locations," said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health president and CEO.

"We are excited about our partnership with Covenant Health at both Knoxville locations, as the vision for these hospitals and this joint venture have been years in the making," said Abe Sims, President of Encompass Health's MidAtlantic Region. "The benefits of the care provided by staff will extend well beyond the walls of the hospital and make a difference in the lives of many individuals in the local community and surrounding area."

The hospitals continue to carry the name of Patricia Neal, an Oscar-winning actor and Knoxville native who survived three devastating strokes.

Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital West is Encompass Health's 154th inpatient rehabilitation hospital nationwide and its 10th location in Tennessee. For more information about the hospital's services, please visit encompasshealth.com/knoxvillerehab.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health is an award-winning Tennessee healthcare delivery system serving 23 counties and committed to providing excellent care for our 2 million+ patient encounters each year. We fulfill our mission to improve the quality of life in our region through comprehensive services at nearly 150 locations, including 10 hospitals; outpatient clinics; specialized behavioral, oncology and rehabilitation facilities; home care; physician practices, and community programs. With more than 10,000 employees, physicians and volunteers, Covenant Health is the area's largest employer and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer seven times. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 154 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Covenant Health media contacts Encompass Health media contact: Lauren Miller, 865-544-0088

lmiller@moxleycarmichael.com

Tonya Stoutt-Brown, 865-374-0426

tstoutt@covhlth.com Danielle Hall, 931-247-3527

danielle.hall@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.