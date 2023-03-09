Pacific Dental Services Foundation Announces $50,000 Awarded to Spring 2023 Dental Assistant Scholarship Recipients

The PDS Foundation has granted over $1.1 million in scholarships since 2016.

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) Foundation is proud to announce that 14 dental assisting (DA) students were collectively awarded $50,000 as the Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assistant Scholarship recipients for Spring 2023. The scholarships were awarded as part of Dental Assistants Recognition Week, held is year March 5 through 11, to DA students from across the country who represent the future of the dental industry.

Named after Carolyn Ghazal, DDS, a member of the PDS Foundation Board of Directors, this educational scholarship provides DA students with need-based financial aid, mentorship, on-the-job training, and aims to mold the next generation of passionate, servant-hearted dental leaders. Since the program's inception in 2016, the PDS Foundation has awarded over $1.1 million in scholarships to more than 200 students pursuing their educational goals within the dental field.

"I am always fulfilled not only to have my name associated with these much-needed scholarships, but to know that we're investing in the next generation of DA students throughout the country," said Dr. Ghazal. "This financial assistance along with the support that comes with it will allow these students the opportunity to pursue a long career in dental assisting."

Scholarships are awarded on a quarterly basis to DA students to help cover tuition expenses. The Scholarship Review Committee awards scholarships based on applicants' financial need, heart for service, career aspirations, and other criteria.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of DAs is projected to grow eight percent from 2021 to 2031. However, financial hardship often prevents many students from finishing school. Recognizing the importance of DAs to the future of dentistry, the PDS Foundation created this scholarship to provide students with the financial support they need to complete their education.

"Dental assistants are the heart of any dental practice and PDS-supported practices puts special emphasis on the commitment, support and development of their DAs," said Michael Le, Executive Director of the PDS Foundation. "We will continue to aid in lifting up future dental assistants to meet the growing need and to ensure that they have a path toward a happy and fulfilling career."

The Pacific Dental Services Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health by improving oral health, through opportunities to serve locally, nationally, and internationally. With that in mind, the PDS Foundation provides tools and resources to help build a lasting and sustainable impact on the communities we serve as well as on the volunteers who freely give their time. The vision of the PDS Foundation is a world where everyone has a heart to serve and a home for oral health. Through its three main programs: special needs dentistry, dental assistant scholarships and international service trips, the PDS Foundation has been able to increase access to oral healthcare for communities across the globe. For more information, visit pdsfoundation.org or follow us on Facebook: @pdsfoundation, Instagram: @pdsfoundation, Twitter: @pdsfoundation,YouTube: @pdsfoundation.

