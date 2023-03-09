Nulogy Extends Multi-Enterprise Platform to Power Connectivity, Collaboration, & Orchestration Between Suppliers & Manufacturers

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced the extension of its platform to more fully support the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market including raw material, ingredient and packaging suppliers, driven by the industry's increasing need for end-to-end orchestration of supplier networks amidst sustained market volatility.

Nulogy's Supplier Collaboration Solution, which powers some of the world's largest and fastest growing consumer brands, will now be available to their extended supplier networks, with expanded capabilities to enable dynamic collaboration between FMCG contract manufacturers, co-packers, raw material producers, and packaging manufacturers and their supply base.

With Gartner stating that "by 2026, more than 50% of large organizations will compete as collaborative digital ecosystems rather than discrete firms, sharing inputs, assets and innovations,"1 manufacturers are increasingly looking beyond their four walls and taking a multi-enterprise approach to driving data visibility and process collaboration across their extended supply chain networks.

"To operate at the speed of today's market, our customers need ecosystem-level coordination and collaboration with their customers and suppliers," said Jason Tham, CEO at Nulogy. "With the solution's enhanced capabilities, we are able to connect manufacturers with their upstream supply partners in order to power network-wide visibility, process orchestration, and aligned decision making across the network."

Nulogy's cloud-based Supplier Collaboration Solution, with enhanced capabilities, enables organizations to:

Ensure the efficient, scalable, and timely exchange of data, by removing silos between partners and functions to shine a light on supply chain processes for actionable insights

Eliminate the inefficient and disconnected interactions that happen off-platform, while enabling multi-party optimization, orchestration and intelligence for improved assurance of supply

Drive efficiency within operations and business processes to better support planning and execution, and enable all parties to make better, smarter and more collaborative decisions

Reduce operational costs by optimizing the utilization of capacity and resources within the supplier network

"With Nulogy's enhanced solution, our team has seen improved outcomes from better coordination and communication with external partners," says Alejandro Cordoba, CEO at Maquilas del Bajío. "Nulogy gives us access to actionable, real-time data at our fingertips, and has enabled our team to exert better operational control and make smarter decisions to ensure we're delivering at the speed and efficiency that our customers demand."

The Supplier Collaboration Solution, which has been adopted by some of the world's most successful brands, is available immediately for raw and pack suppliers, manufacturers, and contract suppliers looking to digitize their supply ecosystem for agility and responsiveness.

Nulogy will also be premiering the enhanced Supplier Collaboration Solution at its annual conference, Nulogy xChange, to customers and prospective customers. For more information about the solution, please visit www.nulogy.com or contact your Nulogy representative.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

