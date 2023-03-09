Life Sciences Technology Leader ArisGlobal Invests Further in Bangalore with Enhanced Office Space at Kalyani Magnum Tech Park

The newly opened 47,000-square foot, sustainability-minded facility is home to cross-functional teams across the industry-leading SaaS company.

MIAMI and BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software designed to automate core drug development with its platform LifeSphere® celebrates the recent opening of a flagship campus in Kalyani Magnum Tech Park, a renowned district featuring global top-tier companies. The move comes as ArisGlobal continues to grow globally and broaden its solution offerings.

First establishing a presence in Bangalore in 2004, ArisGlobal has continued to expand and invest in the region with a local workforce of 1,500 employees. The new office is the home base for Research & Development, Professional Services, support functions, and other departments.

"The move to Kalyani Magnum Tech Park is a significant milestone for the continued growth of ArisGlobal," shares Praveen Hebballi, SVP and Country Head, India at ArisGlobal. "By further solidifying our footprint in India with this new, technology-driven space, we are celebrating our heritage in India and investing in our facilities and people."

Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of ArisGlobal, was on hand with fellow executives and partners Nordic Capital to inaugurate the office in conjunction with ArisGlobal's Annual Day celebration. ArisGlobal's neighboring campus in India in Mysore will also undergo renovations to upgrade infrastructure and reinvest in the area.

Sustainability was a key factor in the design and development of the new space. 80% of interior materials are certified with Green Guard, Ecoinstitut, and Bifma, signifying ingredients are recyclable and fulfill the strictest requirements on emissions. The office utilizes 70% natural lighting, significantly reducing reliance on electricity.

"Environmental responsibility played a significant role in this project," shares Ranjith Virupakshagowda, Associate Director, Facilities at ArisGlobal. "With focused initiatives such as sensor-based lighting and water, over 400 air-purifying plants, and a plastic-free campus, this office is a tangible testament to our environmental commitment."

This news follows recent headlines such as ArisGlobal's intent to acquire Amplexor Life Sciences , analyst recognition by IDC and Frost & Sullivan, and being named a Best Place to Work .

About ArisGlobal: ArisGlobal is the market leader in Drug Safety solutions worldwide, transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop and bring new products to market with its signature platform, LifeSphere. Visit arisglobal.com to learn more.

