MORESCO PUBLIC RELATIONS + COMMUNICATIONS AWARDED HEALTHCARE AGENCY OF THE YEAR BY THE PR NET

Healthcare Communications Firm Takes Home Two PR Net Awards and Advocates for Increased Chronic Illness and Disability Awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting-edge health communications firm, Moresco PR + Communications, was named Healthcare Agency of the Year by The PR Net. The national firm takes home two prestigious awards- including being named to the 2023 'The PR Net Next Gen Awards' list. Specializing in health, medical + wellness sectors, founder Ali Moresco's eight years spent as a "professional patient," brings inimitable firsthand knowledge to the field utilized to build genuine, lasting relationships with patient consumer communities.

"As an agency, we are proud to bring the patient voice into the public relations profession to better serve our clients in creating innovative work to build altruistic and long lasting relationships with media and patient consumer communities," said Ali Moresco , Founder of Moresco PR + Communications. "Being recognized for such a prestigious award is a direct representation of the trust our clients place in us to execute unique, out of the box PR plans ."

The annual PR Net Awards is presented by The PR Net, a members network for leading publicists, marketers, entrepreneurs and media. According to The PR Net, 'The PR Net Next Gen Awards' sets forth to recognize the next generation of global PR agencies that foster a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and creativity through sharp and impactful communications campaigns." The judging committee included PR executives from Saks Fifth Avenue, FleishmanHillard, Saatchi, LaForce, Azione PR, BerlinRosen and FINN Partners.

"Alex and the entire Moresco PR team are champions of our message. They have consistently created fantastic opportunities for our doctors to share their skills across broad platforms, allowing us to reach more patients at a vastly accelerated rate. The team has created exposure for our providers beyond what we imagined," said Dr. Casey Kelley, MD, ABoIM, Founder and Medical Director of Case Integrative Health.

Moresco pulls her experience living with chronic disease , coupled with her extensive PR and communications background to provide clients experience-backed communications strategies. Joined by creative writing and communications talent Anna Roberts in agency leadership, the two pride themselves on ensuring patient centered PR not only aids client goals, but also creates safe and open spaces for patient communities.

Moresco PR + Communications is honored to accept the award Healthcare Agency of the Year, as well as a PR Net Next Gen Award. They would like to extend their utmost gratitude to PR Net, and their thanks to each and every one of their clients. Finally, they'd like to extend their appreciation to the patient voices working every day to further chronic illness and disability advocacy.

Moresco Public Relations + Communications is a quickly expanding communications firm, specializing in Health, Medical, Wellness and Lifestyle Communications. Built on the unique experience of founder Ali Moresco's eight years as a patient, the firm brings firsthand knowledge they utilize to build genuine, lasting relationships with patient consumer communities and media. For more information on Moresco PR services visit their website at www.amorescopr.com .

