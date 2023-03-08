Lumen Taps Syndio to Advance Workplace Equity and Transparency

Syndio's analytics platform will measure, achieve and prove meaningful and lasting equity for Lumen employees

DENVER and SEATTLE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has partnered with Syndio, the world's leading workplace equity analytics platform, to advance its pay equity goals.

"We are committed to rebuilding Lumen starting with our people, and prioritizing this partnership with Syndio is a strong example of that commitment," said Kate Johnson, president and CEO, Lumen. "Syndio's platform will play an important role in advancing pay equity at Lumen, and importantly, it will ensure we can measure it. Deepening our understanding of equity issues in our workplace helps us strengthen our culture of trust and transparency among our employees, our most valuable assets."

Syndio's Workplace Equity Analytics Platform provides visibility to potential pay and other workplace disparities. While Lumen has been conducting pay analyses for many years, Syndio will help advance Lumen's pay strategy to ensure fair compensation across the company well into the future. Lumen is also committed to sharing insights with employees.

"In the past two years, we've seen everyone — from employees to shareholders and legislators — demand more from their employers. Workplace equity isn't a nice-to-have anymore, it's a business imperative to keep and retain talent," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO, Syndio. "Lumen is leading the way as a company that's incredibly committed to the journey that is realizing workplace equity - and not just as something that's the right thing to do, but to having a conversation about it and communicating their progress along the way."

Syndio's Workplace Equity Analytics Platform will provide an always-on view of pay equity to help Lumen analyze, resolve and prevent pay disparities.

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

About Syndio

Syndio provides technology and expert guidance that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity. Over 200 companies, including 10% of the Fortune 200 and 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, rely on Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps, mitigate legal risk, and turn DE&I goals into tangible results. Together, we are showing the world how to build resilient, open workplaces by ensuring every employee is valued based on who they are and what they contribute to their company's success.

