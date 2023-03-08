City of Elkins and 22nd Century Technologies Partner to Establish a Managed Services Facility in Elkins, WV

MCLEAN, Va. and ELKINS, W.V., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 22nd Century Technologies Inc. (TSCTI) is pleased to announce the opening of a new secured Managed Services Facility in Elkins, WV to support their government customers.

22nd Century's WV Center, has been designed to support their Federal, State & Local government contracts throughout the United States in providing Cyber Security, Business Operations, Contact Center, Managed IT Services and other backend support services. Starting with Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Elkins Center will leverage 22nd Century's proven Cyber Security domain and IT Expertise, and deploy state-of-the-art technology to create high quality, 24 x 7 services that do not strain budgets. TSCTI is hiring and plans to kick start operations with 20 locally sourced employees, ramping up to 40+ in the next 12-18 months with additional positions as anticipated contracts are awarded. The center will train employees on latest tools, technologies, and processes, and provide the Elkins Community a new set of growth opportunities.

22nd Century Technologies started hiring local workforce for one of their recent contracts with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and has plans to provide employment to many others in the City's communities, as they expand their customer base in Federal, State, Local and Education (SLED) markets.

The Mayor of Elkins, Honorable Jerry Marco has been instrumental in positioning West Virginia and in particular, the City of Elkins as "Open for Business". Under the leadership of Governor Jim Justice, Mayor Marco along with Director Robbie Morris of the Randolph County Development Authority, Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, helped fast track 22nd Century's Elkins Center.

22nd Century Technologies, Inc.(www.tscti.com) is one of the fastest growing public sector focused company head quartered in McLean, VA. With 6000+ FTE nationwide, 22nd Century is currently supporting many of nation's mission-critical programs including Cyber Security, Digital Transformation, Cloud Migration, Application Modernization, IT Infrastructure, O&M, and Workforce Solutions. 22nd Century holds 400+ government contracts with Federal, State, Local and Educational entities in all the 50 States. 22nd Century and it's leadership has been recognized by Newsweek and Forbes, for their focus on diversity, inclusion and employee development.

